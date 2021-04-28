NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acknowledging the great work happening across the globe to improve the human experience in healthcare, The Beryl Institute announces recipients of the 2021 Patient Experience (PX) Innovation Awards. The PX Innovation Awards celebrate efforts to change cultures, implement new strategies and build true partnerships with patients and families. The awards recognize innovations from organizations, patient/family advisors and individual healthcare professionals.
The 2021 PX Innovation Award recipients are:
- Organizational Innovation Award: NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi, Bronx, New York
As the staff at Jacobi responded to the COVID pandemic, it became clear that a parallel pandemic was also unfolding as the psychological well-being of healthcare workers appeared to be under siege. Building upon a previously established program called Helping Healers Heal, H3 for short, a comprehensive emotional support program known as the "Summer of Hope" was developed. This innovation provided various opportunities for staff to grieve, heal and connect during a difficult time.
- Innovative Healthcare Professional Award: Dr.Gita Lisker, Northwell Health
Dr. Lisker established an ambulatory network of pulmonary physicians under the acronym CROWN (Coronavirus Related Outpatient Work Navigators) which has cared for 1,200 moderate to high risk COVID-19 patients in the safety of their own homes.
- Innovative Patient/Family Advisor Award: Christina Bain, UT Health Austin
Christina Bain was a young adult patient with chronic metastatic colorectal cancer who lived with cancer for over 6 years. For more than three years, she volunteered her precious time with the Livestrong Cancer Institutes to open an outpatient oncology clinic at UT Health Austin in December 2018.
"This year's Innovation Awards serve as powerful testimony to the power of the human spirit," said Tiffany Christensen, CPXP, Vice President, Experience Integration, The Beryl Institute. "Not only do we see creativity and innovation in the face of great adversity, we also see compassion and tenacity driving change. These innovations really give me hope for our future in healthcare."
