NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In association with The Beryl Institute, Patient Experience Journal announces the 2021 Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) award recipients. The annual awards celebrate important contributions to the literature and articles of impact in research and practice. They also introduce groundbreaking authors who are working to expand evidence and insights on patient experience and the human experience in healthcare.
The winners are selected from the articles published in PXJ and chosen by the Editorial Board. Award recipients were celebrated during a ceremony Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at The Beryl Institute's ELEVATE PX.
The winning articles are:
ARTICLE OF THE YEAR (Volume 7)
Patient feedback: Listening and responding to patient voices
Simon J. Radmore, South Western Sydney Local Health District
Kathy Eljiz, Australian Institute of Health Service Management
David Greenfield, Australian Institute of Health Service Management
BEST ARTICLE – EMERGING SCHOLAR (Volume 7)
Cancer patient perspectives during the COVID-19 pandemic: A thematic analysis of cancer blog posts
Matthew A. Hintermayer, McGill University
Mark Sorin, McGill University
Joan M. Romero, McGill University
Sarah M. Maritan, McGill University
Owen J. Chen, McGill University
Surabhi Rawal, McGill University
BEST ARTICLE – PRACTITIONER (Volume 7)
Development and reliability of a patient experience inventory tool for hospitals
Agnes Barden, Northwell Health
Nicole Giammarinaro, Northwell Health
Natalie Bashkin, Northwell Health
Larry Lutsky, Northwell Health
MOST IMPACTFUL ARTICLE (Last 5 Volumes)
Relationship-centred care in health: A 20-year scoping review
Sophie Soklaridis, PhD, University of Toronto, Department of Psychiatry, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health
Paula Ravitz, MD FRCPC, University of Toronto, Department of Psychiatry, Mount Sinai Hospital
Gili Adler Nevo, MD FRCPC, University of Toronto, Department of Psychiatry, Toronto East General Hospital
Susan Lieff, MD PRCPC, University of Toronto, Department of Psychiatry, Baycrest Hospital
"PXJ Awards celebrate powerful contributions to the literature and articles of impact in research and practice and introduce rising stars who are working to expand evidence and insights on patient experience and the human experience in healthcare," said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "Identified from the articles published in PXJ and selected by the Editorial Board, this year's award recipients represent the rigor, thoughtfulness and vision seen in all the pieces published in the journal."
PXJ publishes three times annually in April, November and a special topic issue in July. Submissions are accepted on an ongoing basis. All submissions should adhere to the requested submission types and author guidelines.
About Patient Experience Journal:
Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of over 55,000 healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
