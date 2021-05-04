NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In association with The Beryl Institute, Patient Experience Journal announces the 2021 Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) award recipients. The annual awards celebrate important contributions to the literature and articles of impact in research and practice. They also introduce groundbreaking authors who are working to expand evidence and insights on patient experience and the human experience in healthcare.

The winners are selected from the articles published in PXJ and chosen by the Editorial Board. Award recipients were celebrated during a ceremony Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at The Beryl Institute's ELEVATE PX.

The winning articles are:

ARTICLE OF THE YEAR (Volume 7)

Patient feedback: Listening and responding to patient voices

Simon J. Radmore, South Western Sydney Local Health District

Kathy Eljiz, Australian Institute of Health Service Management

David Greenfield, Australian Institute of Health Service Management

BEST ARTICLE – EMERGING SCHOLAR (Volume 7)

Cancer patient perspectives during the COVID-19 pandemic: A thematic analysis of cancer blog posts

Matthew A. Hintermayer, McGill University

Mark Sorin, McGill University

Joan M. Romero, McGill University

Sarah M. Maritan, McGill University

Owen J. Chen, McGill University

Surabhi Rawal, McGill University

BEST ARTICLE – PRACTITIONER (Volume 7)

Development and reliability of a patient experience inventory tool for hospitals

Agnes Barden, Northwell Health

Nicole Giammarinaro, Northwell Health

Natalie Bashkin, Northwell Health

Larry Lutsky, Northwell Health

MOST IMPACTFUL ARTICLE (Last 5 Volumes)

Relationship-centred care in health: A 20-year scoping review

Sophie Soklaridis, PhD, University of Toronto, Department of Psychiatry, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Paula Ravitz, MD FRCPC, University of Toronto, Department of Psychiatry, Mount Sinai Hospital

Gili Adler Nevo, MD FRCPC, University of Toronto, Department of Psychiatry, Toronto East General Hospital

Susan Lieff, MD PRCPC, University of Toronto, Department of Psychiatry, Baycrest Hospital

"PXJ Awards celebrate powerful contributions to the literature and articles of impact in research and practice and introduce rising stars who are working to expand evidence and insights on patient experience and the human experience in healthcare," said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "Identified from the articles published in PXJ and selected by the Editorial Board, this year's award recipients represent the rigor, thoughtfulness and vision seen in all the pieces published in the journal."

PXJ publishes three times annually in April, November and a special topic issue in July. Submissions are accepted on an ongoing basis. All submissions should adhere to the requested submission types and author guidelines.

About Patient Experience Journal:

Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is a global community of over 55,000 healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

