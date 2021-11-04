NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute announces the publication of Volume 8, Issue 3 of Patient Experience Journal (PXJ), an international, open access, peer-reviewed journal focused on research and proven practices related to understanding and improving the patient experience. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ articles have been downloaded over 850,000 times and reflect the journal's commitment to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation in patient and human experience.
Published in association with The Beryl Institute, Volume 8, Issue 3 includes 18 articles representing commentaries, personal narratives, research studies and case studies covering topics such as :
- In divided times, a focus on human experience connects us
- Rebuilding a foundation of trust: A call to action in creating a safe environment for everyone
- How to address fear: A patient's perspective of seeking care during COVID-19
- Co-production development of a decision support tool for peers and service users to choose technologies to support recovery
- The tensions between healthcare providers and patient and family advisory committees (PFACs): A comparative health system analysis between England and Ontario
- Submissions represent diverse views from the lenses of patient, family & community
- Patients' experiences and satisfaction with health care in the Salah Azaiez Institute of cancer in Tunisia in 2020
- Using a multidisciplinary data approach to operationalize an experience framework
The research represents a broad range of global organizations and institutions including Johns Hopkins University, Unidade Local de Saude de Castelo Branco e Instituto Politécnico de Castelo Branco, Portugal, Washington State University, University of Calgary, Simmons University, Westem Sydney Local Health District, University of Toronto, Stanford Children's Health, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, Providence Health Center, Northwestern University, University of British Columbia, Salah Azaiez Institute, Universite de Montreal and Baylor Scott & White Health
"This issue addresses the breadth of the human experience and how a focus on experience in healthcare can lead us forward," said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "Through our authors' contributions we are seeing how organizations have traversed the pandemic and how they are planning for what is next. From learning through the stories of patients and care partners, to rebuilding our healthcare workforce on a foundation of trust, to measuring what matters and taking action, this issue of PXJ begins to shed light on where healthcare can and must go from here."
To access Volume 8, Issue 3 of PXJ, visit: http://pxjournal.org/journal
###
About Patient Experience Journal:
Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.
Media Contact
Andrea Steiger, The Beryl Institute, 469-360-5133, andrea.steiger@theberylinstitute.org
SOURCE The Beryl Institute