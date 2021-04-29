NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute announces the publication of Volume 8, Issue 1 of Patient Experience Journal (PXJ), an international, open access, peer-reviewed journal focused on research and proven practices related to understanding and improving patient experience. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ articles have been downloaded almost 800,000 times and reflect the journal's commitment to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation in patient experience.
Published in association with The Beryl Institute, Volume 8, Issue 1 includes 21 articles representing commentaries, personal narratives, research studies and case studies. This issue covers a selection of topics including:
- A call to action for human experience
- The paradoxical injunctions of partnership in care: Patient engagement and partnership between issues and challenges
- No visitors allowed: How health systems can better engage patients' families during a pandemic
- Reexamining "Defining Patient Experience": The human experience in healthcare
- The influence of COVID-19 visitation restrictions on patient experience and safety outcomes: A critical role for subjective advocates
- An evaluation of the effectiveness of a unique patient experience response program that provided virtual, visual and emotional connectivity to patients and families during the COVID-19 crisis
- An evidence-based tool (PE for PS) for healthcare managers to assess patient engagement for patient safety in healthcare organizations
- Safety participation at the direct care level: Results of a patient questionnaire
- Patient Satisfaction While Enrolled in Clinical Trials: A Literature Review
- Patients' and family caregivers' perceptions of doctor-to-doctor advice and electronic referral notifications in Alberta
- The impact of patient shadowing on service design: Insights from a family medicine clinic
- Delivery of patient education and support using an online digital platform for patients undergoing primary hip and knee replacement: The patient's perspectives
Submissions represent a broad range of global organizations and institutions including University of Montreal, Auburn University, Catholic Health, University of Montreal, Queen's University, Northwestern University, Alberta Health Services, Florida Atlantic University, South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, KK Women's & Children's Hospital, Sant Joan de Déu Children's Hospital and more.
"As we launch our 8th volume of PXJ, we continue to see the breadth and rigor of evidence on the healthcare experience expand," said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "This clear intention by both those in academia and practice to build the science of experience is a critical part of our larger commitment to transform the human experience in healthcare. We hope others will join the effort in both research and action."
To access Volume 8, Issue 1 of PXJ, visit: http://pxjournal.org/journal/
PXJ publishes twice annually in April and November. Submissions are accepted on an ongoing basis and should follow the requested submission types and adhere to author guidelines. Papers should address the full range of topics critical to the evaluation and impact of patient experience practices, efforts and influences.
PXJ is also accepting submissions for the 2021 Special Issue on the impact of inequity and health disparities on the human experience. The deadline for submissions for that issue is April 30, 2021. Learn more: https://pxjournal.org/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1515&context=journal
About Patient Experience Journal:
Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of over 55,000 healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
