NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute announces the publication of Volume 8, Issue 2 of Patient Experience Journal (PXJ), an international, open access, peer-reviewed journal focused on research and proven practices related to understanding and improving the patient experience. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ articles have been downloaded over 800,000 times and reflect the journal's commitment to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation in patient and human experience.
Published in association with The Beryl Institute, Volume 8, Issue 2 includes 14 articles representing commentaries, personal narratives, research studies and case studies. This special issue covers topics addressing systemic racism and health disparities including:
- Moving from talk to action: A commitment to ensuring equity must ground our efforts to transform the human experience
- A patient's view of equity
- Health equity and quantifying the patient experience
- Sociodemographic characteristics and patient and family experience survey response biases
- A closer look at the association between African American men's perceptions of healthcare providers' cultural sensitivity and hypertension
Submissions represent diverse views from the lenses of Patient, Family & Community Engagement, Quality & Clinical Excellence and Policy & Measurement. The research represents a broad range of global organizations and institutions including University of Montreal, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, University of Wyoming, Charles Darwin University, Flinders University, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School and Sutter Health.
"As we release this special issue of the journal, I reflect on the call to action in The Declaration for Human Experience," said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "The Declaration states 'We are called to lead courageously with the understanding that we are, first and foremost, human beings caring for human beings. In answering this call, we commit to: [with the first commitment being] Acknowledge and dismantle systemic racism and prejudice, tackle disparities and provide the highest-quality, most equitable care possible.' This statement and the overall declaration suggest it is time for action beyond acknowledgement; it is time for change beyond conversation. We hope others will join us in putting ideas into action"
To access Volume 8, Issue 2 of PXJ, visit:http://pxjournal.org/journal
###
About Patient Experience Journal:
Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.
Media Contact
Andrea Steiger, The Beryl Institute, 469-360-5133, andrea.steiger@theberylinstitute.org
SOURCE The Beryl Institute