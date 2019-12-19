WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued their ruling in Texas v. United States, striking down the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate and remanding back to the district court the decision as to whether key patient protections will remain in the future. In response, more than 25 patient groups issued the following statement:
"It is important for patients and consumers to understand that the current law remains in place as the case awaits further action by the courts. Protections for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions stay in place, people who have purchased healthcare for 2020 from healthcare.gov will remain covered, and the millions of Americans who have coverage through Medicaid expansion will also remain covered.
"At the same time, our organizations are deeply disappointed that the 5th Circuit Court did not definitively uphold the remainder of the Affordable Care Act, leaving open the possibility that millions of people with pre-existing conditions will one day find themselves without access to the Affordable Care Act's important protections."
"Our organizations will continue to argue the urgent need for the Affordable Care Act to remain the law of the land."
ALS Association
American Diabetes Association
American Heart Association
American Liver Foundation
American Lung Association
Arthritis Foundation
Crohn's & Colitis Foundation
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Epilepsy Foundation
Hemophilia Federation of America
Immune Deficiency Foundation
JDRF
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Lutheran Services in America
March of Dimes
Muscular Dystrophy Association
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship
National Health Council
National Hemophilia Foundation
National Kidney Foundation
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
National Organization for Rare Disorders
National Patient Advocate Foundation
National Psoriasis Foundation
Pulmonary Hypertension Association
Susan G. Komen
WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease
