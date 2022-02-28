NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The patient lateral transfer market is expected to grow by USD 704.68 mn from 2021 and 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8%, according to Technavio's estimates. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Patient Lateral Transfer Market size
- Patient Lateral Transfer Market trends
- Patient Lateral Transfer Market industry analysis
Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By product, the market has been segmented into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories. The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the various advantages of patient lateral transfers, which help in overcoming difficulties while handling and transferring patients.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The patient lateral transfer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The advantages of lateral transfer devices are driving the patient lateral transfer market growth. However, factors such as lack of trained caretakers for patient handling may challenge the market growth.
The patient lateral transfer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The advantages of lateral transfer devices are driving the patient lateral transfer market growth. However, factors such as lack of trained caretakers for patient handling may challenge the market growth.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the patient lateral transfer market include Air-Matt Inc., Arjo AB, Bio-x, EZ Way Inc, GBUK Group Ltd, Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd., Hexomed Systems Pvt. Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., HoverTech International, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Lateral Medical, McAuley Medical Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Rexyn Ltd., Samarit Medical AG, Sizewise Rentals LLC, St. Johns First Aid Kits Pvt. Ltd., STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., and Getinge AB.
- EZ Way Inc - The company offers sarcoma therapeutics products under the brand name of Tibsovo.
- GBUK Group Ltd - The company offers sarcoma therapeutics products under the brand name of Klisyri.
- Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd. - The company offers sarcoma therapeutics products under the brand name of Sitvarga.
Patient Lateral Transfer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist patient lateral transfer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the patient lateral transfer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the patient lateral transfer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of patient lateral transfer market vendors
Patient Lateral Transfer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.8%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 704.68 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.88
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Air-Matt Inc., Arjo AB, Bio-x, EZ Way Inc, GBUK Group Ltd, Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd., Hexomed Systems Pvt. Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., HoverTech International, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Lateral Medical, McAuley Medical Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Rexyn Ltd., Samarit Medical AG, Sizewise Rentals LLC, St. Johns First Aid Kits Pvt. Ltd., STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., and Getinge AB
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Sliding sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Sliding sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sliding sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Sliding sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sliding sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Air-Matt Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Air-Matt Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Air-Matt Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Air-Matt Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Arjo AB
- Exhibit 92: Arjo AB - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Arjo AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Arjo AB - Key offerings
- 10.5 EZ Way Inc
- Exhibit 95: EZ Way Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 96: EZ Way Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: EZ Way Inc - Key offerings
- 10.6 Getinge AB
- Exhibit 98: Getinge AB - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Getinge AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Getinge AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Getinge AB - Segment focus
- 10.7 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.
- Exhibit 102: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 HoverTech International
- Exhibit 107: HoverTech International - Overview
- Exhibit 108: HoverTech International - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: HoverTech International - Key offerings
- 10.9 McAuley Medical Inc.
- Exhibit 110: McAuley Medical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: McAuley Medical Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: McAuley Medical Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Medline Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 113: Medline Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Medline Industries Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Medline Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 STERIS Plc
- Exhibit 116: STERIS Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 117: STERIS Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: STERIS Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 119: STERIS Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: STERIS Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 121: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Stryker Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 131: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations
