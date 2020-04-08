AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the consistently rising numbers of COVID-19, many healthcare systems are becoming quickly overwhelmed in their Emergency Departments, Med-Surge Units and ICU Units. With state and local officials around the country expressing frustration that some hospitals are experiencing overcrowding while others have beds available, the speed of patient transfers is more important than ever. To help expedite these transfers, XFERALL is offering its mobile and web-based platform to hospitals nationwide and waiving implementation fees during the Pandemic up until post-90 days from the cancellation of the state of emergency or December 31, 2020, whichever comes first. XFERALL is a HIPAA and EMTALA compliant real-time patient transfer network that automates the process of transferring acute and behavioral patients.
The app, already at work in over 200 hospitals, works in real time, sending messages and documents electronically, ultimately reducing the length of stay in overcrowded emergency rooms. Hospitals within the XFERALL platform can be indicated as hospitals accepting COVID-19 patient transfers. All sending hospitals when they select COVID-19 will be able to view the hospitals identified to accept those transfers in order of distance away from their facility and can automate a transfer request. Real time changes can be made if hospitals are at capacity for accepting COVID-19 cases.
Hospitals have already begun using the platform to help ease the surge of COVID-19 patients. "Recently we had a 67-year-old male who presented with suspected COVID-19. Due to the limited capabilities at the rural hospital, the patient required a transfer to a hospital that could provide a higher level of care. Using the XFERALL Patient Transfer Network Platform they immediately were able to complete the transfer for the patient to a facility equipped to take care of him. They didn't have to fax or call around, it was almost instantaneous," said Shana Palmieri, Chief Clinical Officer of XFERALL.
"Unlike many technology solutions in healthcare that take months to implement, the XFERALL platform has been implemented within 48 hours. We know that our solution can help save lives during this unprecedented pandemic and will have an immediate impact," said Nathan Read, CEO of XFERALL. "XFERALL has decided to waive implementation fees for a period of time to interested states for emergency management to help contain and manage the COVID-19 virus. At this time, it is crucial we all do our part to help."
Hospitals interested in utilizing the XFERALL platform should contact XFERALL at 855-XFERALL(855.933.7255) or info@xferall.com for further information.
About XFERALL
Based in Austin, TX, XFERALL is dedicated to helping hospitals improve patient transfers through the healthcare system to access clinically indicated care. The XFERALL mobile application and web-based platform is available at no-cost to healthcare providers to coordinate outbound patient transfer requests in order to improve access and quality of care for acute patients and for patients with a behavioral health condition. To learn more contact info@xferall.com
Media Contact
Kira Perdue
Carabiner Communications
kperdue@carabinercomms.com
404-556-0062