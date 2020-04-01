WALTHAM, Mass., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientKeeper®, Inc. today announced the immediate availability of PatientKeeper Clinical Communications Suite Now™ to meet healthcare providers' urgent and growing needs for mobile anytime, anywhere access to patient data and secure messaging with physician peers, via smartphones and tablets. The launch is especially timely as healthcare providers prepare to treat more patients, more quickly, under surge conditions in a variety of venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In crisis care settings – imagine a physician working in a parking lot triage tent, or quarantined at home in the middle of the night – instant access to patient records and communication with care team members from mobile devices is essential. PatientKeeper Clinical Communications Suite Now optimizes and integrates with MEDITECH® acute-care electronic health records (EHR) systems that do not provide such native functionality. It is a PatientKeeper-hosted solution available on a six-month renewable contract for an affordable fixed fee, with a low-overhead implementation.
With Clinical Communications Suite Now, providers can:
- Immediately access patient records via native iOS and Android apps on smartphones and tablets
- Securely instant message care team members, consultants, practice administrators, and any other necessary hospital staff, with access to the full patient record embedded in the message
- Share quick notes about patients with other providers using a simple "scratch pad" to capture the most salient points -- ideal for handing off to coverage and/or in a high-volume, high-throughput crisis care / triage environment
- Support telemedicine practice by enabling remote access to patient records
"Access to clinical data and the ability to perform clinical workflows and securely communicate with care teams through mobile devices has never been more critical to the health and safety of patients everywhere," Philip S. Meer, PatientKeeper's CEO, said. "PatientKeeper's Clinical Communications Suite Now equips clinicians to perform above previous peak levels to help address the growing COVID-19 crisis."
About PatientKeeper, Inc.
PatientKeeper's EHR optimization software solutions streamline clinician workflow, improve care team collaboration, and fill functional gaps in existing hospital EHR systems. With PatientKeeper as the "system of engagement" complementing the EHR system-of-record, clinicians can easily access and act on all their patient information from PCs, smartphones and tablets. PatientKeeper has more than 70,000 active users today. For more information about PatientKeeper, visit www.patientkeeper.com or call (781) 373-6100.
