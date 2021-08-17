MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PatientLock® an Overland Park based healthcare cybersecurity provider has entered into a strategic partnership with Miami, FL, based MedSec, a leader in delivering Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) cybersecurity.
The strategic partnership will integrate MedSec's MedScan IoMT security scanner into the PatientLock 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC), to provide holistic cyber-defense and risk management for healthcare organizations. This combined service will bridge IT Infrastructure and Medical Device risk management into a single, cloud-hosted platform to provide healthcare organizations the most intelligent and easy to deploy security platform on the market today. Healthcare organizations are subject to federal compliance mandates, and notably, HIPAA. PatientLock addresses all segments of healthcare organizations with a stack of technology-enabled-services to satisfy compliance, while also delivering practical business cybersecurity.
"We are very excited to be working with such a capable and respected company. The integration of MedScan with the PatientLock platform allows our customers to achieve IoMT security at predictable and reasonable prices. This partnership advances our mission of bringing cost-efficient, enterprise-grade security to the healthcare industry," said PatientLock CEO, Jim Ford.
Justine Bone, CEO of MedSec added, "This integration with PatientLock's cutting edge platform allows us to broaden our reach further into the healthcare market and ensure that HDOs of all sizes will have the opportunity to benefit from enterprise-grade protection for their IT and Medical Device Assets as well as protecting the safety and privacy of the patients they service."
For more information, contact Caston Thomas at CastonThomas@MedSec.com.
About Patientlock
Patientlock is a leading provider of healthcare cybersecurity and compliance services with a core mission of delivering military-grade cybersecurity services to the healthcare community at previously unattainable prices. PatientLock leverages both direct-to-consumer and Channel Reseller distribution models, providing 24x7x365 cybersecurity monitoring of IoT devices, endpoints, firewalls, servers, and other infrastructure found in healthcare delivery organizations.
About MedSec
MedSec, located in Miami, Florida, is focused on the unique challenges of medical device cybersecurity, spanning the whole lifespan from the medical device manufacturers who design and build them, to the healthcare delivery organizations that use them. The company's leadership team includes among the most-respected healthcare cybersecurity experts in the world, many of whom are regular contributors to the security guidelines and regulations administered by the FDA and other international regulatory bodies.
Media Contact
Caston Thomas, MedSec, +1 586.530.4981, castonthomas@medsec.com
SOURCE MedSec