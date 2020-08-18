BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing today announced an endorsed partnership with HAPevolve, a subsidiary company of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), to streamline care and improve patient outcomes across health systems and hospitals throughout Pennsylvania. The partnership will leverage PatientPing's extensive Pennsylvania network and its suite of care collaboration solutions to enable providers to share real-time information about patients' care encounters across providers and settings.
PatientPing has worked with the HAP Hospital Improvement Innovation Network (HIIN) previously to launch ExSEPSIS ExPRESS for real-time analysis and identification of sepsis survivors to avoid hospital readmissions. PatientPing will continue to work with HAPevolve on these efforts, but as an endorsed partner, the company will now expand the services it provides to HAP members to include its real-time Admission, Discharge, and Transfer (ADT) electronic patient event notifications (e-notifications), called Pings, and real-time readmission prevention information for emergency department providers, called Stories. Through this partnership, HAP members can also leverage PatientPing's Route solution to guarantee electronic e-notifications are processed in a secure, compliant manner. Route helps hospitals achieve compliance with the new e-notifications Condition of Participation (CoP) included within CMS's Interoperability & Patient Access Rule, which requires hospitals to share ADT e-notifications with other providers whenever patients have inpatient or ED care events.
PatientPing's existing Pennsylvania network includes health systems, hospitals, post-acute care facilities, Accountable Care Organizations, health plans, and more. Through the Pings, Stories and Route solutions, all of these providers can improve their in-state care collaboration efforts to help patients they share and to better understand the care journey and history for out-of-state-patients.
"PatientPing's platform is now helping Pennsylvania clinicians streamline care delivery and coordination to improve outcomes for patients at all levels of care. Together, our partnership will strengthen value-based care initiatives by providing care collaboration resources to healthcare facilities across the commonwealth," explains Joe Tibbs, President of HAPevolve. "We have no doubt that providers will benefit from leveraging PatientPing's real-time solutions to further help care for the patients they serve."
"PatientPing is thrilled to expand our partnership with HAPevolve and our footprint in Pennsylvania to help improve outcomes for patients receiving care across the continuum," said Jay Desai, CEO of PatientPing. "With access to our care collaboration solutions, providers now have the clinical resources they need to compliantly identify, monitor, intervene and share patient care events across acute and post-acute facilities to help improve care delivery and outcomes across Pennsylvania."
About HAP
HAP is a statewide membership services organization that advocates for nearly 240 Pennsylvania acute and specialty care, primary care, subacute care, long-term care, home health, and hospice providers, as well as the patients and communities they serve. Additional information about HAP is available online at www.haponline.org.
About HAPevolve
HAPevolve is a subsidiary company of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP). HAPevolve is designed to bring innovative solutions to HAP members and to assist Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems in improving the lives of Pennsylvanians. Additional information about HAPevolve is available online at www.hapevolve.com.
About PatientPing
PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing's network currently connects over 1,000 hospitals and 5,000 post-acute care facilities, enabling 135 million patient ADT events for 43 million covered lives. Visit www.patientping.com to learn more.
