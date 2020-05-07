CINCINNATI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics and medical device sectors, has named PatientPoint® Founder and CEO Mike Collette to its annual ELITE 100 list of the most influential people in the healthcare industry. Collette is being honored with an ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) award in the Transformational Leaders category.
Collette has been leading and transforming PatientPoint and the entire Point of Care (POC) industry for more than 30 years. He founded the company that would eventually become PatientPoint in 1987 and has since served the company as Founder and CEO (1987-2012), Chairman (2012-2016) and most recently returned as CEO in late 2016. During the course of Collette's more than 30 years at PatientPoint, he has led the company to drive the POC industry forward with continued, meaningful innovations that add value for patients, providers and brands. Under Collette's direction, PatientPoint was the first POC provider to enter the exam room, the first to launch an interactive digital exam room solution and remains the only POC provider to offer a solution for the physician back office as well as solutions spanning both ambulatory and inpatient settings.
Since returning as PatientPoint CEO in late 2016, Collette has transformed the organization from a POC media company to a technology-enabled patient engagement company laser-focused on making every doctor-patient engagement better®. After securing $140 million in capital in June 2017, Collette and his executive leadership team have invested in key product enhancements, upgraded the PatientPoint network to a new digital signage platform, recruited the best talent in the industry and have significantly grown the PatientPoint digital footprint to deliver market-leading reach in vital specialties.
"I'm honored to receive this honor from PM360, one I accept on behalf of the hundreds of teammates, providers, sponsors and agency partners who have provided candid feedback and continually challenged us to innovate," says Collette. "Every day, and especially during these unprecedented times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are relying on that feedback more than ever to assist us in developing new solutions to help doctors and patients have better conversations virtually outside the physical point of care. We're really excited about what's coming next."
The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 18 categories, including Creative Directors, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Drug Researchers and Developers, Entrepreneurs, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know Geeks and Transformational Leaders.
"At a time when the world is being impacted by a healthcare crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic, it is nice to be able to reflect on the extraordinary work those in the life sciences do to discover, develop and promote life-saving treatments," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Our ELITE winners epitomize the very best of our industry. We are incredibly thankful for everything they do and proud to honor all of their achievements."
The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2020 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2020-pm360-elite-100.
About PatientPoint
PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better®. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.
About PM360
PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.
The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.
By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.