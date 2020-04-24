CHICAGO, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these uncertain times, citizens have been searching for peace of mind. Normalcy has been found in COVID-19 antibody testing. Doctors and researchers are discovering that many Americans who have recovered from COVID-19 have the antibodies that could save others currently at risk or battling the virus.
At Clear Wellness Group, Dr. Rinku Shah and Dr. Manan Trivedi offer the FDA approved COVID-19 antibody test, called Euroimmun, to those who feel they may have been infected, or for those who want reassurance that they are now at lower risk. Clear Wellness Group, Chicago's first South Loop clinic, is one of the few Chicago clinics offering the FDA approved test. They have partnered with Quest Diagnostics to run lab results, where they are expected to receive between 70,000 and 150,000 tests a day. Patients are lining up awaiting their turn to get testing, in hopes that their lives may slowly go back to normal and that they will no longer live in fear of COVID-19.
"It's a new world out there, one that has shown resilience and now, one that has hope. I honestly believe that widespread antibody testing will be the first step in allowing our society to return to normal, and I am glad that we can play our small part in that process." – Dr. Manan Trivedi
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a fundamental shift in normal day to day life. It has forced Americans to shelter-in-place, wear masks and work from home for the foreseeable future in the fight against the invisible enemy. For our society to return to some semblance of normal, the need to help minimize the risk of the virus spreading by continuing to test individuals for antibodies is crucial.
Dr. Manan Trivedi and Dr. Rinku Shah founded Clear Wellness Group with the goal of providing quality healthcare to their Chicago community with a true focus on mental health in addition to physical ailments. With an antibody test now available, the population can get confirmation of their infective status and may be able to start the return to a fully functioning society, also relieving a sense of panic and anxiety during this time of uproar across the globe.