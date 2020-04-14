INDIANAPOLIS, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients Choice Laboratories, a leading life sciences company, is making its Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test available Tuesday, April 14, 2020. This laboratory-developed test detects the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. The test is pending review by the FDA under emergency use authorization (EUA), which the company will submit per FDA guidance within 15 days of clinical testing. The molecular-based assay detects viral RNA in respiratory specimens.
"During this time of crisis and uncertainty, our focus has been bringing COVID-19 testing capabilities online as soon as possible. Access to COVID-19 testing, although increasing, has been limited and is needed across all disciplines in healthcare," said Brad Moss, CEO of Patients Choice Laboratories. "Identifying people with COVID-19 is a critical success factor in receiving the necessary care needed for recovery, as well as stemming the spread of the virus throughout our communities."
Symptoms of COVID-19
Typical indicators of infection include shortness of breath, fever, cough and other breathing difficulties. Severe cases can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or even death. The elderly with comorbidities or weakened immune systems are at greatest risk. Human coronaviruses are usually spread from an infected person to others through the air by coughing and sneezing and through close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands.
CDC guidance on the clinical and epidemiological criteria for COVID-19 infection risk is available here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-criteria.html.
About Patients Choice Laboratories
Patients Choice Laboratories, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory testing services throughout the United States. Since 2013, Patients Choice Laboratories has served patients and providers with a focus on providing fast, accurate and reliable results.
Patients Choice Laboratories offers an unmatched combination of innovative molecular testing services for urinary tract infections, wound infections, respiratory infections, nail infections and pharmacogenetics. For more information, please visit www.pclabsdx.com.
Media Contact
Brad Moss
317-299-5227