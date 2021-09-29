PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patron Technology, the industry-redefining event technology solution, announced today its partnership with CLEARED4, the nation's largest and most trusted HIPAA-compliant business continuity platform. As the pandemic continues to pose challenges for event creators around the world, this partnership is poised to make monitoring and managing COVID-19-related safety and compliance both easy and cost effective for Patron Technology clients.
"In order to keep live events reopening, there must be a comprehensive system in place to enable fast access for those who are vaccinated and onsite COVID-19 testing for those who need it," said Ashley John Heather, President and Co-Founder, CLEARED4. "Our platform will support Patron Technology clients and ensure that the live event industry is able to continue its forward progress."
CLEARED4's platform was developed in response to the potentially significant regulatory, administrative, and financial burdens facing event organizations that are preparing to reopen and stay open. Because the platform is designed to be deployed in parallel with Patron Technology's ticketing solutions, attendee health information remains fully secure.
"We at Patron Technology are confident that partnering with CLEARED4 will provide our clients with secure, reliable methods for verifying the critical health information that's necessary to keep their live events up and running," says Johnny Sloan, VP of Product Strategy for Patron Technology. "The safety and peace of mind of attendees, organizers, and talent are of the utmost importance throughout the current event landscape, and partnering with an established health verification platform like CLEARED4 is a major step forward in ensuring that across the board."
About Patron Technology
Patron Technology is redefining what it means to be an event creator by empowering organizers to take control of their entire event experience. With their powerful ticketing, engagement, mobile apps, and cashless products fit for any event, creators can transform the attendee experience and become leaders in their industry. That's why iconic brands like New York Comic Con, Coachella, Candytopia, and the NHL use their ever-evolving solution to drive nonstop engagement, reach expansive audiences, and gain more revenue. For more information visit patrontechnology.com.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools, and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates, and matches users' information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results, and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays, and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. They automate complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.
CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors, and fans. A partial list of their clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops, venues such as Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, El Camino College, School of Visual Arts, and Manhasset School District. For more information visit cleared4.org.
