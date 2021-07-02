WICHITA, Kan., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Wichita injury law firm Patterson Legal Group, L.C. announces a recent amendment to its original individual petition filed against Tanganyika Wildlife Park LLC (TWP) to now include one consolidated petition listing 47 parties (Case Number: 2021-CV-001071-TP). This amended action filed in Sedgwick County District Court on behalf of these injured parties alleges that TWP failed to maintain proper sanitary conditions that resulted in guests at Tanganyika Falls Splash Park being exposed to a dangerous pathogen. Further, TWP allegedly did not warn guests once they knew, or should have known, about the disease outbreak.
More specifically, the petition alleges that the disease outbreak was spread by an organism that existed at TWP for a significant period of time, or was caused by water contaminated with organisms, pathogens, and/or fecal matter.
"Businesses, in general, have a responsibility to the public to ensure that properties operate in a safe manner. Our law firm filed this petition on behalf of folks who believe their recently diagnosed health ailments are directly linked to their visit to the Tanganyika Falls Splash Park," said Coleman Younger, one of two Patterson Legal Group attorneys providing legal counsel to plaintiffs listed in the petition.
