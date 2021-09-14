Paubox is the leading email security provider for modern healthcare.

Paubox is the leading email security provider for modern healthcare.

 By Paubox

SAN FRANSISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paubox continues to lead the HIPAA compliant email industry in several categories of the G2 Grid® Fall 2021 Report, including HIPAA Compliant Messaging, Secure Email Gateway, Email Security, and Email Encryption.

Paubox tops all HIPAA compliant messaging software vendors in total customer reviews on G2 with 170 reviews, 90% more than its nearest competitor. Paubox also has a G2 score of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Paubox also earned G2 badges for:

  • Momentum Leader
  • Leader
  • Easiest Setup
  • Highest User Adoption
  • Most Implementable
  • Best Support
  • Easiest To Do Business With
  • Best Relationship
  • Best Results
  • Users Most Likely To Recommend
  • Easiest Admin
  • Easiest To Use
  • Best Meets Requirements
  • Best Usability
  • Users Love Us

"Continued recognition from G2 reinforces our leadership position in the HIPAA compliant email space," said Hoala Greevy, Founder CEO of Paubox. "We will continue to focus on providing our customers with secure, reliable, and easy to use secure email."

Additional Resources:

Website, Blog & Social Networks:

About Paubox

Paubox provides secure email for modern healthcare. Right out of the box. Offering HITRUST CSF certified solutions, customers can trust Paubox to provide them with seamless, secure, HIPAA compliant email products.

Contact:

Cailin Pitcher

press@paubox.com

415-795-7396

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paubox-leads-g2-grid-fall-2021-301376221.html

SOURCE Paubox

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.