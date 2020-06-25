BOSTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Blue Cross) announced that Paula A. Price has been re-elected to the company's board of directors and appointed to its audit committee and finance and business performance committee. Price previously served on the company's board of directors from 2014 to 2018. With more than 30 years of financial and operational experience, Price was most recently executive vice president and chief financial officer of Macy's, Inc., and currently remains an advisor to the renowned retailer.
"Paula is an experienced leader whose financial expertise will once again be invaluable to the company," said Dorothy Puhy, board chair. "Paula is deeply familiar with our board and our business and we are excited to have her perspective as we guide Blue Cross through the unique challenges we now face."
"Paula's insights and leadership will be crucial as we navigate one of the most volatile periods in our company's history," said Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "Her years of experience in retail also will guide our strategy to provide quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience."
The company's board helps set strategy and overall direction within a highly competitive and heavily regulated business environment. Board members bring to the company unique knowledge and experiences as well as the perspectives of employers, labor, community and health care leaders, and other stakeholders. The company recruits from a select pool of highly qualified candidates and is committed to attracting and retaining highly qualified directors with significant business acumen and leadership capabilities as well as diverse experiences and backgrounds. More than half of all Blue Cross board members are women or people of color.
About Paula A. Price
In addition to her most recent role at Macy's, Inc., Price has held several financial and operational leadership positions, primarily in retail and consumer-facing businesses. A visiting executive for Harvard Business School since July 2018, Price was a full-time senior lecturer for Harvard Business School in the accounting and management unit from 2014 to 2018. Prior to that, she served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Ahold USA, controller and chief accounting officer of CVS Caremark Corporation, and in senior leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase, Prudential Financial, Diageo, and Kraft Foods.
Price also serves on the boards of directors of Accenture plc and Western Digital Corp. She has served as chair of the board of trustees of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay and on the board of overseers of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Price is a certified public accountant and earned her master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago and her bachelor's of science degree in accountancy from DePaul University.
About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.