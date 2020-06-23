NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawlicy Advisor revealed a plethora of unique statistics on pet parents interested in pet insurance. The report details:
- How pet parents would handle a $5K vet bill without pet insurance
- Most popular breeds interested in pet insurance
- Most common breeds that developed health conditions before enrolling in coverage
- Most popular pet names
- 105 unique pet names
Pawlicy Advisor is the first pet insurance marketplace actively endorsed by veterinarians across the US. Since early 2019, Pawlicy Advisor has provided personalized pet insurance education for tens of thousands of dogs and cats - helping pet owners find the right plan at the best price, and saving them up to 83% in lifetime costs.
"Pet parents use Pawlicy Advisor to instantly scan hundreds of policies across top providers, easily finding their own best-fit quotes based on their pet's unique breed attributes, location, age, and more," said Woody Mawhinney, Co-Founder & CEO at Pawlicy Advisor. "These unique statistics highlight both the importance and the urgency of having pet insurance as COVID-19 strains pet owners' budgets."
Pawlicy Advisor is transforming the pet insurance industry with a free marketplace and an objective recommendation engine that veterinarians endorse. Today, Pawlicy Advisor's new model - a data-driven comparison based on breed-specific attributes, hidden discounts, and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet - brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance providers. Pawlicy Advisor's team of pet parents and veterinary advisors are dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for our animal companions.