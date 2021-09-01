BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SknVue, the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation and Boys & Girls Club of America announced today they are joining forces during the month of September for the "Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation National Golf Fun Event." It is designed to raise charitable donations and awareness for each of these organizations to fund their golf and sun safety programs, respectively, for children. Registrants can play on any course (par 70+) on any day during the month of September that is convenient for them.
"The Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation National Golf Fun Event welcomes golfers from around the country to participate and compete for a great cause," said Kelly McCammon, founder & CEO of the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation. "The event is designed to get family and friends together to enjoy a round of golf and benefit kids in need. We hope to make this an annual fundraiser."
Participation is simple. Registered golfers can play their tournament round on a day and at a location they normally play with their typical foursome.
"We are delighted to be partnering with Boys & Girls Club of America and The Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation in our skin cancer awareness and prevention efforts aimed at young golfers," said SknVue Chairman Dan Mechem. "The Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation National Golf Fun Event will go a long way towards helping our nonprofit teach children lifesaving skin cancer prevention tips and overall sun safety."
One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70; it is critical to educate youth early about the importance of skin cancer prevention.
"Over 62% of families in this country cannot afford youth sports and Boys & Girls Clubs of America helps bridge that gap with our nearly 4,800 Boys & Girls Clubs in the United States as well as our Boys & Girls Clubs of America-affiliated military Youth Centers across the globe that can offer free or low cost sports programming to keep youth healthy and active," said Frank Sanchez, national vice president of sports, entertainment and alumni relations at Boys & Girls Clubs of America . "We are excited to offer free golf programming to youth in local Boys & Girls Clubs this fall so that they can learn the game at a young age and continue to play golf their entire life. We are also pleased to be working closely alongside SknVue and The Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation to make this dream a reality for youth at Boys & Girls Clubs."
How to participate
--Register at paynestewart.org.
--Registrants will receive a tournament code to gain access into the 18BIRDIES app, host app for the virtual National Fun Golf Event.
--Don't already have the 18BIRDIES app? No problem. Download it for free from your App Store or Google Play.
--There is a $40 per player entry fee to participate in the Fun Golf Event and every registered player gets a tournament goodie bag and Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation commemorative ball marker. All money raised during the monthlong initiative goes directly to the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation, which spearheads golf camps and clinics for underserved and minority communities, SknVue and the Boys & Girls Club of America in support of introducing more kids to golf and promoting sun safety.
What others are saying
About the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation
The Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation, established in 2020, is the fundraising entity behind the Payne Stewart Golf Camps & Clinics. These unique programs provide a complete golf learning experience for kids ages 4-9 years old. Using unconventional spaces to bring golf to the masses, the camps and clinics make any gymnasium or soccer field a golf learning center to teach children the fundamentals of both golf and life. For more information about the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation please visit paynestewart.org.
About SknVue
SknVue, a leading skin cancer nonprofit organization, focuses on education and early detection of skin cancer, now the most common cancer in the world. The organization has several high-profile strategic partnerships to help teach young golfers about the dangers of skin cancer and how to protect themselves. To learn more, visit sknvue.org.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of America
For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.
About 18BIRDIES
Rated the #1 Golf GPS app, 18BIRDIES provides live scoring, leaderboards, social feed and messaging, digital caddy and swing analysis. The18BIRDIES virtual tournaments are golf tournaments that players can join from any course, anywhere in the world just by using the app. Virtual tournament players have the chance to play golf and connect with other 18BIRDIES app users, post and share content to the tournament feed and win prizes. For more info: 18birdies.com
