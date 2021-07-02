FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Payson Police Department of Payson, Arizona has launched a custom health application, developed by Lighthouse Health & Wellness, designed to provide resources and support the wellbeing of first responders and their families.
Lighthouse Health & Wellness – Supporting First Responder's Wellbeing
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is an in-hand, on-demand, 100% confidential health and wellness platform. The apps give public safety employees easy access to their agency's existing health and wellness programs, as well as to a growing library of the latest educational health and wellness information and tools—all tailored to the unique needs of those working in public safety. Custom mobile applications include direct access to the evolving Bulletproof library of educational content (developed and managed by the 100 Club of Arizona), the agency's existing wellness resources, a customizable event calendar, peer support toolbox, therapist locator, and more.
The Payson Police Department Prioritizes Officer Health
Officer health and safety are top priority for The Payson Police Department. The department is always looking for the best ways to help officers manage the day-to-day challenges of the job and to truly thrive. The custom Lighthouse app will make it easy for department employees to access vital information and make even better use of the resources they already have in place. Lighthouse Health and Wellness is confident that the launch of this custom application will play a key role in supporting the continued success of health and safety initiatives at the Payson Police Department.
Public Safety Officers Need Support – Now More Than Ever
With the overwhelming rise in job-related stress, growing media scrutiny, increased focus on public safety suicides, and the reality and fear of senseless line-of-duty deaths, it is more important than ever that all first responders have access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse is accessible on the web as well as via iOS and Android applications. This puts the tools public safety officers need literally at their fingertips. If you or your organization would like to know how you can support wellness initiatives at the Payson Police Department or at your own local agency, we encourage you to reach out to us at https://www.lighthousehw.org/contact.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with the stated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the nation can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse H&W along with partner Apex Mobile accomplish this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. For more information about Lighthouse Health & Wellness and their application platform call 949-305-7008 or go to http://www.lighthousehw.org.
Media Contact
Stephen Gregg, Lighthouse Health & Wellness, 714-350-7670, steve@lighthousehw.org
SOURCE Lighthouse Health & Wellness