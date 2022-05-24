Prescription Care Management (PCM) has launched the newest version of its automated RFP tool that provides benefits brokers with an efficient, cost-effective way to dynamically reprice claims for unprecedented contract visibility.
RENO, Nev., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCM's exclusive Market Check fills a market need for a more economical way to streamline complex RFP, RFI, RFQ, and market checks. Built into PCM's interactive pharmacy platform, Market Check allows benefits brokers to evaluate multiple contract plan designs and pricing structures with the click of a button.
Brokers begin by securely transmitting a claims file. Then, utilizing PCM's web-based interactive platform, they dynamically edit contract details, including plan pay, copay, admin fees, rebates, and employee cost share for multiple pre-loaded contracts. For a more custom approach, brokers can build out custom contract details using a fillable template.
Evaluating how the selected contracts and pricing structures affect copay and claims provides brokers with data to negotiate better contract terms and rates for their clients. By eliminating the resource strain caused by procuring proposals, Market Check gives brokers more time and money to focus on meeting specific client needs.
Garret D'Antoni, CFO at PCM, provides insight into the motive behind the new tool, "PCM built a dynamic RFP tool that adjusts and adapts to any contract the client might want. When also considering utilization, Market Check gives brokers the opportunity to match their clients to the best PBM contract available."
Ahead of this year's RFP season, brokers can schedule a complimentary Market Check at https://www.pcmsavings.com/market-check
Paired with PCM's performance evaluation tool, Market Check provides brokers with a scalable strategy to streamline RFPs and validate contract decisions.
Media Contact
Erin Heuett, Prescription Care Management, 1 775-234-5510, sales@pcmsavings.com
SOURCE Prescription Care Management