PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) today announced it will receive a $5 million gift, the largest in the College's 121-year history, from Howard A. Hassman, DO '83. The gift will be received as part of a charitable remainder trust with proceeds added to the Hassman Family Endowed Scholarship.
"I'm hopeful that my classmates and med school colleagues will also consider making PCOM part of their estate planning," said Howard A. Hassman, DO '83. "I'm forever grateful to PCOM for allowing my family the opportunity to all become Osteopathic physicians."
Proceeds from the trust will be added to the Hassman Family Endowed Scholarship, established in 1986 in honor of the Hassman family: Joseph M. Hassman, DO '65; Howard A. Hassman, DO '83; Elissa F. Hassman, DO '86; David R. Hassman, DO '91; and Michael A. Hassman, DO '94. The scholarship is awarded each year to an osteopathic medical student from the Philadelphia campus who has demonstrated financial need and shows the greatest interest in pursuing a career in family medicine. Preference is given to a student from the state of New Jersey.
"This is a transformative gift for PCOM, but more importantly, for the students it will benefit," said PCOM President & CEO Jay S. Feldstein, DO '81. "We strive to make a PCOM education affordable for all of our students and are tremendously grateful to Dr. Hassman for helping us achieve that goal. This gift will only add to the Hassman family legacy at PCOM."
Dr. Howard A. Hassman, DO '83, is the chief scientific officer at Apex Innovative Sciences. Apex is the industry leading independent operator of clinical trial sites focused on complex clinical trial studies for central nervous system indications (c-n-s). Apex maintains decades of expertise in conducting Phase I-IV clinical trials for pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors in c-n-s and a wide variety of therapeutic areas including neurology, psychiatry, addiction, Asian bridging, pain and general medicine. Dr. Hassman is board certified in family practice and combines his experience as a physician, expertise in psychopharmacology and decades of experience as an investigator to improve the quality of life for his patients.
In these unprecedented times, PCOM remains committed to changing the future of medicine through innovative training, research and expanded programs and opportunities, all while working to reduce the burdens on students. In addition to scholarships, PCOM students have access to a variety of financial options, including the PCOM Student Emergency Fund launched earlier this year.
About Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Founded in 1899, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine has trained thousands of highly competent, caring physicians, health practitioners and behavioral scientists who practice a "whole person" approach to care—treating people, not just symptoms. PCOM offers doctoral degrees in clinical psychology, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy and school psychology, and graduate degrees in biomedical sciences, forensic medicine, mental health counseling, organizational development and leadership, physician assistant studies, school psychology, and public health management and administration. Our students learn the importance of health promotion, research, education and service to the community. Through its community-based Healthcare Centers, PCOM provides care to medically underserved populations in inner-city and rural locations. For more information, visit pcom.edu.