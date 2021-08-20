BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) today announced the availability of its newest membership type, the Early Career Professional.
Early Career Professional Members are new to the bio/pharmaceutical manufacturing area, with fewer than five years of professional experience in industry, or within five years post-graduation from an accredited college or university. The membership type can be renewed for five years.
Previously, PDA offered a "young professional" membership, but decided to change it to better reflect the full diversity of new professionals entering careers in the pharmaceutical industry.
To qualify, a prospective Early Career Professional will have to provide a current CV, resume, or social media account showing career history, a letter from a corporate HR department, a copy of a graduation transcript, or a declaration letter from a University Bursar's or Registrar's Office.
The Early Career Professional membership costs US$100 per year.
To join PDA, visit: https://www.pda.org/membership/join-or-renew-today
About PDA – Connecting People, Science and Regulation®
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is the leading global provider of science, technology and regulatory information and education for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical community. Founded in 1946 as a nonprofit organization, PDA is committed to developing scientifically sound, practical technical information and resources to advance science and regulation through the expertise of over 10,500 members worldwide. PDA is an ANSI accredited Standards Developing Organization. Go to http://www.pda.org/footer/about-pda to learn more.
###
Media Contact
Walter Morris, PDA, Inc., +1 (301) 656-5900 Ext: 148, morris@pda.org
SOURCE PDA, Inc.