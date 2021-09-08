BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) today announced that three U.S. FDA Center Directors and the Associate Director of the Office of Regulatory Affairs will present at the 30th PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference.
Patrizia Cavazzoni, MD, FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Director, will be the conference's opening keynote speaker on Sept. 27. Steven Solomon, DVM/MPH, Center for Veterinary Medicine Director, and Judy McMeekin, PharmD, Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs, ORA, will provide the latest updates on their respective Center activities on Sept. 29. Peter Marks, MD/PhD, FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director, will deliver the closing keynote.
"PDA is thrilled to confirm these FDA leaders as speakers as we mark the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference's 30th year, an important milestone as PDA celebrates its 75th Anniversary in 2021," said Richard Johnson, PDA President and CEO.
Plenary sessions will focus on supply chain risks, quality management, science, and innovation. A key theme will be the lessons learned from the transformative collaboration that has occurred to meet current complex public health challenges that can help build a better future for pharmaceutical quality and availability. Concurrent sessions will focus on Quality Assurance and QMS, Supply Chain and Manufacturing Challenges, and Emerging Trends and Innovation.
No PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference would be complete without several crowd favorite sessions that feature FDA leaders, including Ask the Regulators, Center Updates, Compliance Updates, and GMP Updates.
