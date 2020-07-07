WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a global leader in infection prevention products and solutions, has generated data showing its Super Sani-Cloth® wipes, the number one disinfecting wipes in healthcare, are effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is one of several of the company's hospital-grade disinfecting products being tested for efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 for submission to the EPA for approval. Testing of the additional disinfecting products is still underway and results are expected in the upcoming months.
According to the data, the wipes demonstrated a 3-log reduction against the virus. The wipes were tested in compliance with "Disinfectants for Use on Environmental Surfaces, Guidance for Efficacy Testing," the EPA's threshold for deeming a disinfectant effective.
"This was an important step in furthering our mission to protect patients and those on the front lines of preventing the transmission of COVID-19," said Sean Gallimore, Senior Vice President and General Manager for PDI Healthcare. "We are seeking SARS-CoV-2 EPA label claim approval for Super Sani-Cloth wipes to officially verify that the virus is being inactivated on surfaces, and ultimately protecting caregivers, patients and communities."
Microbac Laboratories, Inc., an independent laboratory that performs environmental, food, and life science testing for businesses, performed the efficacy testing using a multi-step process. First, the lab applied the virus to a surface and let it dry. Then, they wiped the surface with a Super Sani-Cloth wipe, recovered the residual liquid, and applied the liquid to cells in culture. How viable the cells remained told Microbac how effective the cloth was in inactivating the virus.
"This is an important step in understanding how SARS-CoV-2 responds to hospital-grade disinfectants," said James Clayton, Director of Laboratory Sciences for PDI, after reviewing the data. "The ability to reduce surface transmission of the virus is an important tool in the growing arsenal of preventative measures."
Other PDI products included on EPA List N are currently being tested by Microbac and results are expected in the coming months.
