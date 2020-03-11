PDL BioPharma Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Announces Plan to Dissolve the Company by Year-End 2020

- 2019 Revenue Guidance Exceeded - - Monetization Process Underway - - PDL Board Approved Plan of Complete Liquidation and Plans to Seek Stockholder Approval for Dissolution of the Company - - Targeting to File a Certificate of Dissolution under Delaware Law by Year-End 2020 - - Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Today -