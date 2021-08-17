DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Pearl Street Dental Partners appears on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Pearl Street joins the ranks of businesses such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"To say we are excited and humbled to make the Inc. 5000 list in our first year of eligibility would be an understatement," said David Meece, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pearl Street Dental Partners. "It is a recognition of years of hard work by a lot of really amazing people. At Pearl Street, we are on a mission to preserve the private practice of dentistry while providing the support and peace-of-mind that comes from being part of a larger family. At our center is a genuine people-first culture, which extends to our patients, providers, and staff. Our recent growth is a testament to how well our culture and value proposition resonates with both dentists and patients. Based on our current pipeline, we expect our growth to accelerate going forward."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Pearl Street's growth and rank of 2539 was due in large part to the family of practices they have acquired in the last 2 and a half years.
"Partnering with Pearl Street was one of the best decisions we have made," Jeff Williams, DDS, Partner Doctor at the Allen Dental Center. "Initially, my fellow dentist partners and I were hesitant to affiliate with a DSO because we thought we had to sacrifice the autonomy we had grown accustomed to in our private practice. Pearl Street proved us wrong and seamlessly took on many of the day-to-day tasks needed to run a dental practice while giving us the autonomy to do what we do best: take care of our patients. I can't imagine going back to how life was before partnering with Pearl Street."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
