South Florida Radiology (SFLRad) and Pediatric Teleradiology Partners (PedTeleradPartners) are radiologist-owned, managed, and operated providers of high-quality teleradiology services through a staff that is sub-specialty trained. Seth Crapp, MD, a pediatric radiology fellowship-trained radiologist is CEO.
TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Pediatric Teleradiology Partners (PedTelerad Partners), a division of South Florida Radiology (SFLrad), is announcing the addition of two new clients to their rapidly expanding teleradiology footprint this past month.
Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD), Virginia's only Children's Hospital and one of only 15 Children's hospitals nationwide to attain Level 1 certification by the American College of Surgeons, became a customer early last month.
ProScan Imaging, LLC, an Ohio-based company with 19-imaging facilities in Ohio, Florida, New York, Kentucky, Indiana, and Arkansas, is the newest client of Pediatric Telerad.
"As we continue to expand our Pediatric radiology and sub-specialty radiology interpretive services across the US, we are excited to be reading exams for one of the premier Children's Hospital in the U.S.(CHKD) and integrate with one of the largest providers of imaging services on the east coast, ProScan," said Seth Crapp, MD, CEO of South Florida Radiology and Chief Medical Officer of Pediatric Teleradiology Partners.
South Florida Radiology, and their pediatric subspecialty division- Pediatric Teleradiology Partners, are a physician-owned and operated teleradiology practice providing radiologist interpretive services to outpatient imaging facilities, hospitals, and clinics in the US.
While the company provides general diagnostic radiologist interpretive services for all modalities, including mammography, they are staffed with U.S.-based, board-certified radiologists with sub-specialty fellowship training in musculoskeletal (MSK), Neuro and body imaging, and Pediatrics to interpret advanced cases and meet their customer's needs/requirements for greater specialization.
Teleradiology, considered to be the "grandfather of telemedicine," began forming as an industry in the late 1990s. While many processes are now standard in telemedicine (compressing images for faster transmission, maintaining patient image storage to compare new images of the patient to former images taken, secure dedicated lines of communication) teleradiology continues to seek methods (thru AI) to assist the radiologists in providing faster turnaround time of reports with improved quality and accuracy.
Media Contact
Todd Moritz, MBA, South Florida Radiology and Pediatric Teleradiology Partners, 1 (402) 203-2009, todd@sflrad.com
Seth Crapp, MD, Pediatric Teleradiology Partners
SOURCE South Florida Radiology and Pediatric Teleradiology Partners