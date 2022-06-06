Pegasus Biotech Launches the Pegasus Biotech Scholarship Fund
CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus Biotech is excited to announce the launch of the "Pegasus Biotech Scholarship Fund" which will provide two $1500 scholarships to UPEI and Holland College students studying in a bioscience related field. Applications will open in the Fall of 2022.
"Pegasus' ongoing success and growth has been greatly facilitated by the local biotech ecosystem. One way that we can give back is by supporting the development of future scientists, leaders and entrepreneurs in PEI that will make the local cluster a global leader in innovation" said Dr. Yimy Mena, CEO and Co-Founder of Pegasus Biotech.
Since its inception Pegasus Biotech has been a staunch supporter of both local educational institutions by providing on-the-job training and job placements to students in the final stages of their studies. The company sees the launch of the scholarship fund as one significant way they can support the PEI biotechnology community by facilitating the expansion of the local bioscience talent pool that is critical to corporate growth.
The mission of Pegasus Biotech is to bring innovative technologies to market quickly while maintaining compliance with global regulations. They support the global vaccine and biopharma industries by providing world-class biotechnology analytical and process research and development services based out of their labs in PEI, Canada.
