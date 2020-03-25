PELLA, Iowa, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this period of uncertainty due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Pella Corporation today announced its plans to help homeowners with their window and door replacement projects. The Iowa-based, privately held manufacturer has launched free virtual appointments with their experts as a safe solution for homeowners in need of window or door replacement. The company's quick response comes from its commitment to care for its customers and the home projects that are important to them.
"Our company was founded 95 years ago on the principle of finding innovative solutions to everyday problems and caring deeply for our customers. Like many businesses, we didn't anticipate this outbreak, but we're pivoting to offer a solution that allows us to meet our customers' needs where we safely can during this highly unusual time," said Annette Bravard, Vice President of Corporate Sales, Pella Corporation. The company has already put in place additional measures to help ensure the health and wellness of its team members and customers.
Virtual appointments are available now in major markets across the United States including Chicago, Seattle, Detroit, New Jersey and more. During the virtual appointment, homeowners can discuss window and door options, get a quote and purchase products.
A virtual appointment can be scheduled by visiting pella.com/where-to-buy/virtual-appointment/. After scheduling their appointment, homeowners will receive a confirmation email from Pella. On the day of the appointment, the customer will simply click the virtual conference link provided in an email from their local Pella expert. Homeowners can connect with the local Pella expert via a computer, tablet or smartphone.
During the appointment, which will typically last 60-minutes, homeowners can share details of their project and hear from a local Pella expert about the various options available to them, including window and door styles, material types, colors, stains, and energy-efficient and noise-reducing options. The Pella expert will provide demonstrations of Pella windows and doors that may be a good fit for the specific home and budget and discuss the best installation method for the project. During this appointment, homeowners will find out the project cost and discuss the remaining steps in the project.
Following the online appointment, and pending federal, state and local safety guidelines, a local Pella expert will schedule time to perform an exterior review of the home, which will include measuring and photographing the windows and doors for order verification. After this step, the customer can place their order and schedule a convenient, future installation date.
In addition to offering virtual appointments, in-home appointments can still be scheduled in available markets. Pella experts will be limiting personal contact and will be following the direction of the Center for Disease Control, local health authorities and federal, state and local mandates. Pella Window & Door showrooms will be open by appointment only, as available in each local market.
To learn more about Pella Windows and Doors or to schedule a virtual appointment, visit pella.com/where-to-buy/virtual-appointment/.
About Pella Corporation
Pella Corporation designs and manufacturers windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 7,000 people with 15 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, call 888-847-3552 or visit pressroom.pella.com. Follow Pella on Facebook, YouTube, Houzz, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.