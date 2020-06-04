SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendulum Therapeutics, a cutting-edge microbiome company dedicated to making people healthier through microbiome-targeted solutions, announced today the launch of Pendulum Glucose Control, the first and only medical probiotic clinically shown to lower A1C and blood sugar spikes. Pendulum Glucose Control is designed specifically for the dietary management of type 2 diabetes, a condition affecting nearly 30 million Americans[1]. The management of blood sugar is key to improving health for people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. Pendulum Glucose Control is a medical food to be used under supervision of a physician.
"We're taking a new approach to managing type 2 diabetes through the gut microbiome with Pendulum Glucose Control," said Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Pendulum Therapeutics. "Medical probiotics are a new category of probiotics that deliver clinical efficacy for the management of a specific disease or condition with targeted and novel probiotic strains. Our patented formulation contains a novel and unique blend of a prebiotic and strains of beneficial probiotic bacteria that can't be found in any other probiotic on the market. And unlike 'off-the-shelf' probiotics with general 'gut health' claims, our medical probiotic has been clinically tested and shown to deliver meaningful benefits for managing blood sugar levels."
People with type 2 diabetes have many disruptions in their metabolic processes and a key problem is a reduced ability to metabolize fiber to manage blood glucose. Pendulum Glucose Control contains targeted strains of beneficial bacteria that help restore disrupted gut function in people with type 2 diabetes. Identified using DNA sequencing, these novel strains help to metabolize fiber and produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid which plays a key role in the body's natural ability to signal insulin production and stabilize blood glucose. Without the presence of the gut microbes, fiber does not get properly metabolized into butyrate and it simply passes through the body. Additional benefits include strengthening the gut lining to help prevent inflammation and utilizing fiber to energize the colon.
"With the introduction of Pendulum Glucose Control, Pendulum is revolutionizing the way we approach the dietary management of type 2 diabetes," comments Davida F. Kruger, MSN, APN-BC, BC-ADM, certified nurse practitioner in diabetes in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Bone Metabolism within the Henry Ford Health System. "Pendulum Glucose Control plays a unique role in restoring lost functionality in the gut microbiome and maximizing the benefit of dietary fiber to help manage healthy blood sugar levels."
Pendulum has conducted preclinical and clinical assessments of the safety and metabolic effects of Pendulum Glucose Control. In a 12-week randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled nutritional study, Pendulum Glucose Control lowered A1C (by 0.6 percent) and blood sugar spikes (by 33 percent) versus placebo in people with type 2 diabetes [2].
"Diabetes treatment and management is all the more important because recently, the World Health Organization stated [3] that people with diabetes and related health complications are among those most vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19, along with people who are elderly. Those who do not manage their diabetes and experience fluctuating blood sugar levels, could have a harder time fighting off viral infections, including COVID-19," notes Cutcliffe. Recent studies have also shown a direct link between high blood sugar and COVID-19 complications [4] [5].
Pendulum Glucose Control is currently available online at www.pendulumlife.com. The company offers multiple purchase options, including a monthly subscription for $165 per month with a money back guarantee. Pendulum recognizes how crucial providing nutrition and diabetes education support are to the successful management of this condition and offers complementary nutrition consultations, as well as complimentary A1C tests to help consumers track their progress, with purchase.
Pendulum Glucose Control is a medical food and can be taken on top of metformin, a first line drug therapy. It is intended for use only under physician supervision as part of a total diabetes management plan. Pendulum Glucose Control is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free and capsules are to be taken twice daily with food (both morning and evening).
About Pendulum Therapeutics
Pendulum Therapeutics is the first and only microbiome company to apply the discoveries of high-resolution, long-read DNA sequencing to the development and commercialization of microbiome interventions targeting specific diseases. Its flagship product, Pendulum Glucose Control, is the only clinically shown Medical Probiotic providing dietary management through the microbiome to help manage A1C and blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Pendulum's proprietary innovation platform enables identification of microbiome mechanisms of action and rapid translation from discovery and development through human clinical validation. Founded in 2012 by a diverse team of scientists with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational and clinical expertise, Pendulum has raised $57 million to date. Sequoia Capital led its Series B with repeat participation from Mayo Clinic, True Ventures, Khosla Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures and others. Formerly Whole Biome, Pendulum Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.Pendulum.co.
