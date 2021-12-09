FREEHOLD, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Daniel Becker, the founder and medical director of Becker ENT and Allergy, announces a newly opened location in Freehold. Dr. Aubrey McCullough leads Becker ENT and Allergy's Freehold practice. Dr. McCullough specializes in head, neck, and plastic surgeries as a skilled ENT specialist and surgeon. Additionally, she passionately works with pediatric patients to address ENT concerns and various health issues. The Freehold team is highly accomplished with published textbooks, positions on review boards, and demonstrated teaching expertise. Top services provided at Becker ENT and Allergy of Freehold include treatment for otolaryngology, allergy, and hearing loss-related diagnoses. Residents struggling with sinus issues, breathing problems, sleep, allergic reactions, thyroid discomfort, and hearing loss receive individualized treatment plans to achieve healing.
Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy has developed a reputation in the community for working alongside their patients and treating them with respect. Dr. Becker and his team believe that each patient deserves to be heard and prioritized. Knowledge, skill, training, experience, and advanced technology are the pillars of Becker ENT & Allergy's clinical approach. Staff otolaryngologists, audiologists, facial plastic surgeons, allergists, speech-language pathologists, and nurse practitioners work side by side to address a broad range of ENT and otolaryngology disorders. The highly qualified Becker ENT & Allergy team has the unique ability to diagnose, treat, and manage even the most complex disorders.
Dr. Daniel Becker, founder, and board-certified specialist has dedicated his career to the practice and study of otolaryngology. After completing medical school, residency, and board certification, he was granted a prestigious nasal and facial plastic surgery fellowship. His immense passion for otolaryngology led him to found The Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy Center. Dr. Becker has also served as a clinical professor at the University of Pennsylvania since 1997.
Each physician at Becker ENT & Allergy exhibits the same values, training, and professionalism displayed by Dr. Becker. Dr. McCullough, the lead specialist in Freehold, is a board-certified otolaryngologist, facial plastic, and head & neck surgeon. As a New Jersey native, she holds a special bond with community members and works diligently to serve the residents of Freehold. Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy is thrilled to provide the borough of Freehold with ENT services for residents of all ages. For more information about Becker ENT & Allergy and its new Freehold location, please visit https://www.beckerentandallergy.com/freehold-nj-ent-doctor.
For further information, please contact Dr. Daniel Becker.
P: (732)375-9550
E: https://www.beckerentandallergy.com/contact
303 W. Main St. Ste. 500
Freehold, Township, NJ 07728
Media Contact
Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy, https://www.beckerentandallergy.com/, (732) 375-9550, info@beckerentandallergy.com
SOURCE Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy