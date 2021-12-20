PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy offers state-of-the-art asthma and allergy care to Pennsylvania and New Jersey patients. Dr. Becker and his clinical team work diligently to reduce allergy symptoms and improve every patient's quality of life. Patients receiving treatment enjoy fewer allergic reactions, less severe discomfort, and relief from uncomfortable symptoms. In addition to allergy and immunotherapy treatments, Becker ENT also treats sinus, breathing, snoring, and sleep-related diagnoses.
Common allergy symptoms, including watering eyes, skin rashes, lung conditions, and runny nose, can be caused by the immune symptom's response to an allergy. Pollen, dust, pet dander, medicines, and foods (peanuts, milk, shellfish, etc.) are leading allergens in today's society. All types of allergies, including food and seasonal allergies, can develop during childhood or adulthood. If a person struggles with allergies, asthma, or primary immunodeficiency disease (PIDD), it's critical to have an allergist on your team. Symptoms like long-lasting seasonal allergies, chronic sinus infections, difficulty breathing, asthma attacks, and limited relief from over-the-counter medications signal that a consultation with an allergist is necessary. An allergist, also known as an immunologist, is the appropriate specialist for individuals combating asthma or allergy symptoms.
At Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy, board-certified allergists create customized testing and treatment plans for each patient. Treatment plans can include prescribed medications, allergy shots, lifestyle changes, and other interventions to improve the patient's quality of life. Allergy shots or immunotherapy are a new service available at multiple Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy locations. To address long-term immune system responses to an allergic reaction, allergy shots can be administered to reduce the patient's sensitivity to an allergen. Allergy shots can be a cost-effective long-term solution for patients over the age of five with no severe medical conditions. Before beginning an allergy shot regimen, an allergist discusses the pros and cons with the patient, specifically for their diagnosis. Allergists at Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy are expertly trained to identify eligible candidates and administer ongoing allergy care.
Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy's skilled team is composed of asthma and allergy specialists, including pediatric allergists. Each member of this comprehensive team values education, professionalism, and high-quality patient care. Currently, asthma and allergy care are available in Philadelphia and Yardley, Pennsylvania. Additionally, these services are available in New Jersey at the Sewell, Princeton, Robbinsville, and Voorhees locations.
Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy looks forward to bringing allergy relief to more patients with immunotherapy allergy shots. For more information about Becker ENT & Allergy and its new allergy
services, please visit https://www.beckerentandallergy.com/allergist or call (609)436-5740 to schedule a consultation.
