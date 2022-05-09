Team of Board-Certified Immunologists Provides Comprehensive Allergy and Asthma Treatments
PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy is thrilled to begin offering allergy treatments and therapies to Philadelphia patients. In the greater Philadelphia region, Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy utilizes technology-driven diagnostics to ensure optimal results for its patients. Allergists, also known as immunologists, are trained to diagnose and treat immune system disorders. Becker ENT and Allergy's highly trained doctors rely on advanced treatment techniques and vast immunology expertise to effectively treat their patient's allergies. To treat these disorders, the Philadelphia team offers comprehensive allergy testing and immunotherapy treatments in the form of allergy shots. Patients suffering from seasonal allergies and asthma attacks have found immense relief after working with Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy. At Becker ENT, physicians work diligently to ensure their patients live happy, comfortable, and safe lives.
Founded by Dr. Daniel Becker, Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy is a trusted allergy and asthma treatment center with locations throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For patients suffering from allergy symptoms including runny nose, skin rash, watery eyes, lung conditions, or life-threatening anaphylaxis, Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy is highly skilled in allergy treatment and management. To begin treatment, an immunologist conducts one or more tests to identify the origin of a patient's allergies. Once the source is identified, a professional allergist trained in the field of immunology works alongside the patient to create an effective treatment plan. Allergy services offered at Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy include guidance surrounding allergen avoidance, medication management, and immunotherapy or allergy shots. Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy empowers patients to live with ease by managing common allergies such as pollen, mold, pet hair, foods, and medicines.
Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy is Philadelphia's trusted source for professional ear, nose, and throat (ENT) care. The practice's team of elite board-certified allergists, otolaryngologists, and ENT specialists work seamlessly to treat a vast array of medical diagnoses. As pioneers in their field, Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy physicians have authored textbooks and scientific publications to share their expertise with doctors worldwide. The expertise, experience, and quality of care that patients receive at Becker ENT are unparalleled. To provide the best patient care possible, Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy physicians are associated with the renowned University of Pennsylvania (UPenn).
Becker ENT and Allergy is excited to expand its offerings to serve patients in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Philadelphia patients will have access to state-of-the-art allergy management and treatments. The Penn Medicine Becker ENT and Allergy team proudly serves each patient with respect, compassion, and professionalism. To schedule an allergy consultation, please visit https://www.beckerentandallergy.com/locations/philadelphia-pa-ent-doctor/allergist or call (215)315-3677 to speak with a friendly patient concierge.
