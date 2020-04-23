HARRISBURG, Pa., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-grader Rowen Lewis of Mountain View Elementary School in Harrisburg, Dauphin County will receive a $500 prize for winning first place in the Pennsylvania Dental Association's (PDA) 2020 National Children's Dental Health Month (NCDHM) statewide poster contest.
Rowen's prize-winning entry shows a large, lively tooth along with floss, a toothbrush and toothpaste, dancing and singing "Brush and Floss Daily." Rowen will be presented with his framed winning poster and $500 prize at a future date. Both Mountain View Elementary School and Rowen's teacher, Mrs. Nicole Welch, will also receive prizes of $250 each for being part of first place in PDA's contest.
Our second-place winner is eight-year old Chloe Karasek from J. M. Hill Elementary in Monroe County. Chloe created a super-hero themed piece with "Super Tooth," showing that when you "Brush, brush twice a day, then your teeth will say hooray!" Chloe will receive a $250 prize and a certificate of recognition.
"Fluoride in water…Get it from the tap," says Ian Costanzo, a third grader from Salem Elementary in Berwick, who received third-place recognition. In Ian's artwork, he drew a young boy getting a drink from the water faucet. Ian will receive a $100 prize and a certificate of recognition.
The winning posters were selected from more than 100 clever, well-designed entries submitted to the PDA Central Office for judging. The contest was open to third-grade students in any Pennsylvania public, private or charter school. More than 1,300 schools were contacted for participation.
Visit PDA's website at www.padental.org to learn more about NCDHM and other dental health topics.
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,200 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA's mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.