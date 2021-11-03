ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Revenue of $190.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 25.8%, or 25.6% in constant currency1, compared to the third quarter of 2020.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenue increased to $190.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $151.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 25.8%, or 25.6% on a constant currency basis. The United States represented 71% of total revenue and international represented 29% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2021. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $105.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 40.3% on both a reported and constant currency basis. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew to $84.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.5%, or 11.1% on a constant currency basis.
Gross profit was $119.9 million, or 63.1% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $90.9 million, or 60.2% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2020.
Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $111.1 million, or 58.5% of total revenue. This compares to total operating expenses of $111.1 million, or 73.5% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2020. R&D expenses were $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $34.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses were $94.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $76.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.8 million. This compares to an operating loss of $20.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Updated Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook
The Company is increasing its guidance for 2021 total revenue to be in the range of $735 million to $740 million, which represents 31% to 32% growth over 2020 revenue of $560.4 million. This new range compares to the previous range of $720 million to $730 million.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and b) constant currency.
Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc. excluding the effects of the impairment loss on an indefinite-lived intangible asset and the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements. The Company defines non-GAAP diluted EPS as GAAP diluted EPS, excluding the effects of the same items above.
Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.
Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.
Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the impairment loss on an indefinite-lived intangible asset and the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
66,290
$
69,670
Marketable investments
200,637
195,162
Accounts receivable, net
120,074
114,608
Inventories
258,316
219,527
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,670
18,735
Total current assets
667,987
617,702
Property and equipment, net
56,632
48,169
Operating lease right-of-use assets
133,552
41,192
Finance lease right-of-use assets
36,845
38,065
Intangible assets, net
9,490
10,639
Goodwill
7,911
8,372
Deferred taxes
49,454
50,139
Other non-current assets
11,370
8,705
Total assets
$
973,241
$
822,983
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
13,679
$
14,109
Accrued liabilities
93,222
85,795
Current operating lease liabilities
7,531
4,697
Current finance lease liabilities
1,627
1,331
Total current liabilities
116,059
105,932
Non-current operating lease liabilities
138,169
44,183
Non-current finance lease liabilities
26,775
27,066
Other non-current liabilities
7,635
8,014
Total liabilities
288,638
185,195
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
36
36
Additional paid-in capital
621,457
598,299
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,093)
2,541
Retained earnings
70,539
40,622
Total Penumbra, Inc. stockholders' equity
690,939
641,498
Non-controlling interest
(6,336)
(3,710)
Total stockholders' equity
684,603
637,788
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
973,241
$
822,983
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
190,117
$
151,076
$
543,579
$
393,514
Cost of revenue
70,205
60,153
193,644
149,652
Gross profit
119,912
90,923
349,935
243,862
Operating expenses:
Research and development
16,734
34,923
52,548
70,594
Sales, general and administrative
94,397
76,158
264,831
210,465
Total operating expenses
111,131
111,081
317,379
281,059
Income (loss) from operations
8,781
(20,158)
32,556
(37,197)
Interest income, net
138
413
917
820
Other (expense) income, net
(1,137)
14
(3,021)
(1,130)
Income (loss) before income taxes
7,782
(19,731)
30,452
(37,507)
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(249)
(9,855)
3,196
(15,618)
Consolidated net income (loss)
$
8,031
$
(9,876)
$
27,256
$
(21,889)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(819)
(1,061)
(2,661)
(2,539)
Net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc.
$
8,850
$
(8,815)
$
29,917
$
(19,350)
Net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:
Basic
$
0.24
$
(0.24)
$
0.82
$
(0.54)
Diluted
$
0.24
$
(0.24)
$
0.80
$
(0.54)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
36,617,961
36,207,716
36,532,822
35,568,591
Diluted
37,611,355
36,207,716
37,592,095
35,568,591
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Net
Diluted
Net (loss)
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net (loss)
Diluted
GAAP net income (loss)
$
8,850
$
0.24
$
(8,815)
$
(0.24)
$
29,917
$
0.80
$
(19,350)
$
(0.54)
GAAP net (loss) income includes the effect of the
Impairment loss on indefinite-lived intangible
—
—
—
—
—
—
2,500
0.07
Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation
(4,244)
(0.12)
(7,386)
(0.21)
(7,431)
(0.20)
(10,188)
(0.29)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
4,606
$
0.12
$
(16,201)
$
(0.45)
$
22,486
$
0.60
$
(27,038)
$
(0.76)
GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.24
$
(0.24)
$
0.80
$
(0.54)
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.12
$
(0.45)
$
0.60
$
(0.76)
Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute:
GAAP diluted EPS
37,611,355
36,207,716
37,592,095
35,568,591
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
37,611,355
36,207,716
37,592,095
35,568,591
____________
1
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2021
2020
$
%
$
$
%
United States
$
134,834
$
109,656
$
25,178
23.0
%
$
—
$
25,178
23.0
%
International
55,283
41,420
13,863
33.5
%
(355)
13,508
32.6
%
Total
$
190,117
$
151,076
$
39,041
25.8
%
$
(355)
$
38,686
25.6
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2021
2020
$
%
$
$
%
United States
$
383,306
$
283,473
$
99,833
35.2
%
$
—
$
99,833
35.2
%
International
160,273
110,041
50,232
45.6
%
(5,459)
44,773
40.7
%
Total
$
543,579
$
393,514
$
150,065
38.1
%
$
(5,459)
$
144,606
36.7
%
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2021
2020
$
%
$
$
%
Vascular
$
105,465
$
75,159
$
30,306
40.3
%
$
(23)
$
30,283
40.3
%
Neuro
84,652
75,917
8,735
11.5
%
(332)
8,403
11.1
%
Total
$
190,117
$
151,076
$
39,041
25.8
%
$
(355)
$
38,686
25.6
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2021
2020
$
%
$
$
%
Vascular
$
295,314
$
180,684
$
114,630
63.4
%
$
(1,692)
$
112,938
62.5
%
Neuro
248,265
212,830
35,435
16.6
%
(3,767)
31,668
14.9
%
Total
$
543,579
$
393,514
$
150,065
38.1
%
$
(5,459)
$
144,606
36.7
%
____________
1
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above for important information about our use of constant currency and other non-GAAP measures.
