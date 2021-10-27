TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The interest in peptide therapeutics has increased considerably in the last decades due to the unique properties of this class of molecules, which are ideal to address challenging drug targets, in particular protein-protein interactions. Research into new peptide therapeutics continues its growth, with more than 150 peptides in clinical development and 400–600 peptides undergoing preclinical studies.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will outline how experience gained
by working on a wide variety of peptide drug discovery programs can guide and inform the early implementation of the optimal screening funnel to develop a safe and effective peptide drug.
They will describe the importance of identifying high-quality hits/leads through phage display libraries and will demonstrate how improved synthetic capabilities allows for the generation of complex molecules with strong potency, long half-life and high bioavailability. The speakers will also show how the hit to lead process can be accelerated and optimized by the timely identification of potential issues, including metabolic soft spots, pseudo-allergic potential, and aggregation propensity and how incorporating additional tools early on is critical to increasing the efficiency and rate of success of the peptide discovery process.
Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 1pm EST (10am PST)
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Peptide Therapeutics: Why Early Implementation of a Screening Funnel Is Key to Success.
