The "Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market Outlook 2027" report
The global percutaneous coronary intervention market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.39% over the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2027.
Factors such as rising number of FDA approved products, increasing incidences of chronic cardiovascular diseases along with growing development in the healthcare sector in nations around the world are some of the factors anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the global percutaneous coronary intervention market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2016 the global cardiovascular disease death burden is anticipated to reach 17.9 million.
The global percutaneous coronary intervention market consists of various segments that are segmented by product, end users and by region. The end users segment is further sub-segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and research & academic institutes, out of which, hospital segment, which has a market value of USD 8,702 million in the year 2018, is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.95% over the forecast period. Moreover, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to hold the largest CAGR of 6.41% over the forecast period.
Based on region, the global percutaneous coronary intervention market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, which had accounted for a value of USD 3,109.73 million in the year 2018, is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.08% over the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population and the increasing demand for advanced high accuracy surgical solutions, especially from nations, such as China, Japan and India.
Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global percutaneous coronary intervention market are Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Getinge AB, Terumo Corporation, Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company and Biosensors International Group, Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
- Market Definition
- Market Segmentation
- Product Overview
2. Assumptions And Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
- Research Process
- Secondary Research
- Primary Research
- Market Size Estimation
4. Executive Summary - Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market
5. Policies And Regulations
6. Analysis Of Market Dynamics
6.1. Growth Drivers
6.2. Key Trends
7. Key Market Opportunities
8. Major Roadblocks For The Market Growth
9. Industry Risk Analysis
- Demand Risk Analysis
- Supply Risk Analysis
10. Evaluation Of Innovative Technologies In Catheters Used In Intervention Cardiology
11. Clinical Trial Analysis
12. Average Pricing Analysis
13. Comparison Of Different Innovations Used In Angioplasty Procedures
14. Epidemiology Analysis
- Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease
- Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (Scad)
- Age Group Of The People Preferring Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
15. Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market Outlook
15.1. Market Size And Forecast, 2018-2027
15.2. Global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market Segmentation, 2018-2027
15.2.1. By Product
15.2.2. By End-Users
16. By Region
16.1. North America Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)
16.2. Europe Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)
16.3. Asia Pacific Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)
16.4. Latin America Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)
16.5. Middle East & Africa Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market, 2018-2027F (Usd Million)
17. Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Detailed Overview
- Assessment Of Key Offerings
- Analysis Of Growth Strategies
- Exhaustive Analysis On Key Finacial Indicators
- Key Partners
- Recent News And Developments
- Boston Scientific
- Medtronic
- Teleflex Incorporated
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Getinge AB
- Terumo Corporation
- Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.
- Bector Dickinson & Company
- Biosensors International Group, Ltd.
