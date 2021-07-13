NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Lab Ultramodern Nutrition® has debuted a groundbreaking first-to-market immune support supplement available in the US, UK, EU, AUS and Canada. PL-Immune™ features international health-ingredient manufacturer Kyowa Hakko's Setria® Glutathione and IMMUSE™, dedicated to supporting immune health. Performance Lab® unites vision with technology to produce pure, potent and effective finished supplements.
According to Abigail Roberts, Msc. Sport Nutrition at Performance Lab and Opti-Nutra, "There are a lot of immune system booster supplements on the market today. But there are even more challenges. That's why the best immune support strategy may involve year-round immune support. PL-Immune™ is a cutting-edge formula with a dynamic probiotic and antioxidant stack that activates multiple types of immune cells. We chose to include IMMUSE™ and Setria® Glutathione for an elevated immune performance product."
Validated by eleven human clinical studies consisting of nine efficacy studies and two safety studies, IMMUSE™ is a science-based ingredient that functions to get the immune system ready, supporting year-round health when taken regularly.* A series of safety data including in vitro, in vivo and in human have been collected. IMMUSE™ is a novel dietary supplement ingredient delivering a breakthrough approach for immune health.
Dr. Shintaro Ichikawa, Director of Technical Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA, led the development and product launch of IMMUSE™ notes, "IMMUSE™ is unlike any other immune support ingredient. IMMUSE™ activates pDC's, (Plasmacytoid dendritic cells), a leader of the immune system that provides immune support at a cellular level."
Setria® Glutathione, an innovative glutathione ingredient that supports respiratory and immune health, is a branded form of Glutathione. Clinically researched to support immune health, detoxification and overall healthy-aging properties, daily consumption of Setria® can help to maintain optimal glutathione levels and overall good health, and is also recommended as a dietary supplement for its antioxidative action.*
Today's best formulas deliver critical essential nutrients, as well as delivering trustworthy approaches for truly next-level immune performance. "As consumers are looking to support their immune systems proactively and consistently with a focus on overall health and wellness, it is exciting to have our innovative Kyowa Hakko clinically-studied ingredients included within this product to support a year-round immune health strategy," observes Dr. Shintaro Ichikawa.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
