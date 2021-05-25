CINCINNATI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Plastics – Problem Solved – today announced the launch of its newly designed website http://www.performanceplastics.com to provide customers more relevant and easier to find information on thermoplastic high-performance polymers for the aerospace, medical and diversified industrial markets.
Since 1982, Performance Plastics, has partnered with its customers to leverage the performance advantages of high temperature thermoplastics. We have extensive experience injection molding materials such as Peek, Torlon, various fluoropolymers (e.g. PFA, FEP, PVDF, ETFE, etc.) and other high performance thermoplastic compounds. Further, our company is one of the few able to injection mold fluoropolymers using 8 cavity, high volume molds with hot runner systems to produce thin-walled intricate parts.
The purpose behind the new look and feel of the Performance Plastics website is to provide innovative resources and information to clients. The website provides information and news that illustrate that Performance Plastics is at the forefront of industry trends and technology.
The new website features a comprehensive ecommerce portal for our EnduroSharp® patented line of Torlon® Aircraft maintenance tools. The ecommerce application features a convenient user-friendly shopping experience which includes 24/7 service, order tracking, order history with reorder functionality.
"This new website for Performance Plastics properly aligns with our company vision for growth and expansion in the future." – Rich Reed, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Performance Plastics.
Performance Plastics is a custom precision injection molder of high performance, tight tolerance thermoplastic components. We specialize in geometrically complex precision parts that consist of chemically inert materials.
Aileen Crass, Performance Plastics, +1 (513) 508-1027, acrass@performanceplastics.com
