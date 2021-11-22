LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 20 article on Express reports on a pair of Harvard studies that found a strong link between a patient's history of gum disease and a higher chance of developing esophageal or gastric cancer. The two studies together looked at a sample size of 150,000 participants, noting that patients in the study who had gum disease had a 43% higher chance of esophageal cancer and a 52% higher chance of stomach cancer than those without that history. Oral health clinic Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says that the study results highlight that, whatever else may be true, gum disease is nothing to shrug off and proper periodontal care is a must.
The West Los Angeles area clinic says periodontal disease has already been tied to many serious health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's. Nevertheless, the addition of certain types of cancers only strengthens the point that seeking treatment for any stage of gum disease should be a priority for patients. Without periodontal disease treatment, the early stages of gum disease can rapidly develop into periodontitis and, if that is left untreated, tooth loss.
The oral health center notes that the most obvious symptoms of gum disease include bleeding gums, especially when eating, brushing, or flossing; recessed gums, swelling, pus, loose teeth, and chronic oral pain or discomfort. However, the center also says that gum disease can progress without any notable symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage. As such, the center says it's exceedingly important to have a specialist check a patient's teeth and gums periodically to make sure no hidden ailments are developing.
Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says that treatment for periodontal diseases tends to vary by patient, but generally starts with scaling and root planning – sometimes referred to as deep cleaning. This procedure, the center continues, involves thoroughly disinfecting pockets and surfaces of the oral cavity to significantly reduce the amount of harmful bacteria. The surfaces of teeth are also smoothed out to make it harder for bacteria and other contaminants to take hold, limiting the chances of a resurgence of the disease. In milder cases, this treatment combined with good oral hygiene is enough to arrest the problem. However, when the problem is more advance, numerous more advanced methods are available and can lead to positive outcomes in most cases.
