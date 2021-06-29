LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 27 article released by the World Health Organization reports on the state of global oral health. The article notes several statistics: tooth decay is the most common oral illness but severe gum disease affects one in 10 people and has been linked with other serious health ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and more. The report also goes on to mention that most oral diseases are preventable but also treatable, especially if they are addressed in time. Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says the WHO's report further confirms what it has long known about the widespread problem of diseases of the gums.
Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says severe gum disease, which is clinically known as periodontal disease, is an especially insidious threat because it can develop without obvious symptoms. Patients may experience chronic pain, discomfort, and bleeding gums; or they may not notice anything adverse at all. Because of this, the center adds, patients may not know anything is out of the ordinary until severe symptoms are upon them. By this point, patients may be at risk for problems that, if left unaddressed, can lead to numerous serious oral health issues.
Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says, for this reason, patients should visit oral health professionals to have the health of their gums and teeth checked periodically. Common but not necessarily blatant symptoms of periodontal disease, the center says, can include swollen or reddened gums, bad breath even after brushing, pink or red toothbrushes related to bleeding gums, and a receding gum line that can make teeth appear larger and thinner.
Planing and root scaling is usually the first periodontal disease treatment applied, provided that the case does not warrant advanced treatment right away. In this procedure, often referred to as deep cleaning, the center explains that the gums and teeth are thoroughly cleansed, and measures are taken to limit future plaque and tartar buildup.
Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says the treatment is usually split into two visits and performed under local anesthesia. After three to four weeks, the patient needs to return for a checkup to make sure the procedure is successful. The center says if the illness is still prevalent, more advanced treatments may be used instead.
Interested readers can learn more about Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center by calling (310) 275-4606 or visiting https://www.bhperiodontist.com/. The oral health care specialists serve patients from throughout the Los Angeles Westside area and beyond.
Media Contact
Dr. Peiman Soleymani, Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center, (310) 275-4606, bob@cyberset.com
SOURCE Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center