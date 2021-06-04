LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 13 article on Medical News Today reports on newfound links between poor oral health and increased risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms. One study the article comments on found that patients with poor oral health have an increased presence of an enzyme receptor that COVID-19 is thought to use to enter cells in the body. Another study notes that patients with gum disease are more likely to suffer from potentially very serious complications from COVID-19. It also indicates that this same dangerous mechanism might work in reverse and that COVID-19 may even cause gum disease in some patients. The article acknowledges that both studies call for additional research, but the current theory holds that poor dental health is somehow related to a severe coronavirus reaction – even if the exact relationship is still being worked out. Marina del Rey-based Elegant Dentistry says that these new findings further highlight the need for patients to take good care of their gums and obtain periodontal care whenever needed.
The dental center says that for many patients, the health of their gums is an afterthought next to their teeth, which are certainly more visible and prominent—but this is a mistake. Poor gum health is already correlated with other life-threatening conditions like heart disease and Alzheimer's; adding coronavirus to the list only furthers the point that gum health (aka periodontics) is just as important, the center adds. Moreover, if the gums are unhealthy, teeth may ultimately need to be extracted.
The Marina del Rey center says that taking care of one's gums means incorporating floss and a mouth rinse into dental hygiene routines. Flossing reduces the buildup of debris in between teeth, but a mouthwash can go a long way in reducing the overall bacterial load in an individual's mouth, which in turn reduces the likelihood of infection, it adds. Additionally, the center says it's important that patients use soft-bristle toothbrushes and avoid aggressive brushing as these can harm the gums.
Elegant Dentistry says the fight to preserve oral health isn't fought solely at home either: patients should visit their dentist for a checkup once a year. Some ailments develop behind the scenes and only cause obvious symptoms in advanced stages. A trained professional can conduct a quick checkup to make sure there are no lurking dangers—or create an early treatment plan before the damage can be done if there are which may call for the assistance of a skilled periodontist. The center notes that most often, these early treatments are cheaper, less stressful, and more successful than if patients wait for ailments to become apparent before visiting a dentist.
