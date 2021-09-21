LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 30 article on Scientific American reports on the potential consequences of untreated periodontitis—or severe gum disease. Not only does the disease destroy gum tissue, allowing teeth to shift or fall out, but the bacteria responsible for the damage can migrate throughout the body via the bloodstream, possibly exacerbating or causing additional ailments. Among the dangers, the article cites numerous studies suggesting links between unchecked periodontitis and heart disease, type 2 diabetes, increased risk of premature birth, and Alzheimer's disease. Oral health clinic Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says the article highlights a vital point: the health of a patient's gums is just as important as the health of their teeth — and prompt periodontal disease treatment is critical for both, not to mention the patient's overall quality of life.
Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center says treatment for periodontal disease should begin as soon as it is identified to halt its progression and reverse any damage, adding that a routine scaling and root planing procedure is the usual starting point. This procedure entails a thorough cleaning of the teeth and gums to remove harmful plaque and tartar buildup responsible for the infection – including beneath the gumline.
The periodontal center notes that the surfaces of the teeth will also be smoothed out to hinder future plaque buildup. Once complete, the center says patients will need to return after three to four weeks to determine the success of the initial treatment. The center adds that, if the treatment fails to completely treat the periodontal problem, additional options can be explored with the periodontist. In some cases, different approaches such as bone grafting, pocket reduction surgery, or gum grafting may be necessary in order to improve the periodontal condition of a patient.
Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center notes that if periodontal disease caused significant damage to the teeth, dental implants can return lost function. The West LA area clinic says that periodontal disease should be controlled, first, if a patient is considering replacing missing teeth with implant therapy. Moreover, for areas missing teeth that do not have an adequate foundation, bone or gum grafting needs to take place before implant therapy is done. The center says the most important takeaway is that modern periodontics can effectively fight periodontal disease and restore full function in nearly any case.
Readers can learn more about Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center by visiting its website at https://www.bhperiodontist.com or calling (310) 275-4606. The center's founder and chief practitioner is nationally respected board-certified periodontist and dental implant specialist Dr. Peiman Soleymani.
Media Contact
Dr. Peiman Soleymani, Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Cente, (310) 275-4606, bob@cyberset.com
SOURCE Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Cente