The specialist behind one of LA's leading oral health resources comments on a recent article that, with gum issues a top cause of tooth loss on both sides of the Pacific, an animated response to periodontal problems is needed.
LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An April 19 article on Anime News Network reports on a series of short educational cartoons cosponsored by the Japanese Society of Periodontology and the Japanese Academy of Clinical Periodontology. All three characters in "Cat Bites Mouse" – a periodontist, a clever mouse, and a gum-disease afflicted cat – are performed by acclaimed 31-year-old voice actor Natsuki Hanae, best known for the popular dark fantasy anime, "Demon Slayer." Dr. Peiman Soleymani of Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center points out that, while the YouTube video doesn't feature an English translation, the unpleasant nature of periodontal issues is vividly illustrated by the halitosis-stricken, crying feline who is educated about her condition by an oral-health savvy rodent leveraging his knowledge to avoid becoming cat food.
Dr. Soleymani points out that both the United States and Japan are industrialized nations where sugary drinks and high-carbohydrate snacks are a way of life and that the two nations have similar oral-health statistics. In both countries, periodontal problems are an issue with roughly half the population and the most frequent cause of tooth loss. Fortunately, periodontal disease treatment offers a solid pathway to ensuring gum problems are treated early so that they don't become serious threats.
The widely respected periodontal practitioner and researcher adds that he and his team at Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center treat the majority of gum disease cases with root planing and scaling, often referred to as deep cleaning. This very minor form of oral surgery removes plaque and calculus from teeth, as in a standard cleaning, as the first step. Next, it reaches down to the roots to remove harmful substances that can lead to serious and painful decay if left alone. While the procedure itself is routine and highly effective, Dr. Soleymani points out that it is nevertheless best performed by an expert specialist like himself to ensure that it is performed thoroughly and effectively.
The doctor adds that, unfortunately, sometimes gum problems are too advanced or there has been a trauma and teeth have to be extracted. In those cases, dental implants remain the gold standard for replacing lost teeth, says Dr. Soleymani. While simple prosthetics such as dentures and bridgework are much better than nothing, implants offer numerous benefits. The widely respected implantologist says that implants very closely mimic the action of natural teeth as they are surgically placed in the jawbone. He adds that oral implants are currently the only way to address the serious issue of bone loss following the loss of one or more teeth.
While minimizing bone loss is essential, for many patients, the strongest motivations for getting implants have to do with their appearance and convenience, says Dr. Soleymani. As one of the nation's leading experts on oral implants, the doctor says that he can ensure they look almost the same or better as the teeth they are replacing. As for convenience, implants should be cared for in the same manner as natural teeth with regular brushing and flossing – no additional care is required.
Dr. Soleymani notes that there's no replacement for the skills of an expert specialist for reclaiming oral health. Readers can learn more about Beverly Hills Periodontics & Dental Implant Center by visiting its website at https://www.bhperiodontist.com or calling (310) 275-4606.
