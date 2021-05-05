EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Periodontist Dr. Andres R. Sanchez leverages PRF (Platelet Rich Fibrin) at PerioWest to enhance healing and minimize pain in patients undergoing surgical procedures such as gum recession treatment and dental implants in Eden Prairie, MN. Platelets in your blood contain growth factors that are critical to the initiation of wound healing and tissue regeneration.
Unlike other healing methods that use artiﬁcial components, Platelet Therapy with PRF only requires a small sample of blood from the patient. After blood is drawn, it is spun rapidly in a centrifuge, resulting in a concentration of platelets that contain three to five times the number of growth factors found in normal blood. The PRF membranes created during this process function as bioactive "band-aids" placed in your surgery sites to promote tissue and bone healing.
During this unprecedented time in the world, it is more important than ever to heal quickly and stay healthy. COVID-19 has negatively impacted the oral and systemic health because people have postponed getting necessary treatment.
"While we're always looking for innovative methods to improve the oral health of patients and help them heal faster from surgical procedures, the importance of staying well has taken on greater importance due to COVID-19. The strict pandemic protocols we follow at PerioWest, coupled with PRF and gentle sedation dentistry enable patients to safely get treated for gum disease, missing teeth, and other oral health issues," said Dr. Sanchez.
The first studies on PRF in oral and maxillofacial surgery were conducted in 2001. Ongoing research since then has yielded compelling evidence showing the efficacy of PRF therapy for different procedures performed by periodontists, maxillofacial surgeons, and dentists. Several studies found that PRF reduced postoperative pain and promoted soft tissue and bone healing significantly in patients undergoing tooth extractions. PRF has also proven to increase the healing rate of grafted bone and enhance fusing of dental implants with bone. Bone grafting is a common procedure performed prior to a patient getting dental implants.
The PRF procedure performed at PerioWest in Eden Prairie, MN takes only 10 minutes, is virtually painless, 100% natural, and helps patients recover more rapidly from surgical procedures including gum recession, bone defects, extraction sockets, sinus and dental ridge augmentation, and dental implants.
Dr. Sanchez understands losing teeth can be a traumatic experience and patients often delay treatment, which can cause cascading effects on oral and systemic health. Dental implants are the gold standard tooth replacement solution due to their longevity, functional benefits, and natural appearance. Patients getting single, multiple, or full mouth dental implants at PerioWest benefit from his vast expertise, coupled with minimally invasive techniques, sedation dentistry, and rapid healing made possible through PRF.
