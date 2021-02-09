EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highly experienced periodontist, Dr. Andres Sanchez, provides dental implants to Eden Prairie, MN to help improve the oral health and overall health of his community. Understanding the enhanced need to keep health in prime condition due to the pandemic, Dr. Sanchez is reminding his community that oral health must be maintained in order for overall health to remain strong. As such, he is easing the ability to improve decayed or missing teeth by providing strong, long-lasting dental implants with or without a referral.
When someone suffers from chipped or cracked teeth, they are at greater risk of developing decay. Decayed or missing teeth can result in a variety of oral health issues, which, if left untreated, can result in more systemic health concerns. Some oral health issues that can develop from missing teeth alone include:
- Shifting teeth
- Misaligned bite
- Weakened biting power
- Lowered self-confidence
- Bone loss
Dental implants consist of three parts, including a titanium post, an abutment, and a dental crown. The titanium post anchors into the jawbone, similarly to a tooth root, which stimulates the jaw, often preventing further bone loss. Also, because dental implants provide a solution to missing teeth that looks and feels incredibly similar to natural teeth, patients often improve their diet and their self-confidence.
As a periodontist, Dr. Sanchez specializes in gum care and dental implants. With over a decade of experience, he has placed countless dental implants each year, leaving patients with life-changing effects. Patients who have received dental implants from Dr. Sanchez report stronger biting power, a secure, natural feel, and improved self-confidence.
In addition to improving oral health during these unprecedented times, Dr. Sanchez maintains a safe and sanitized practice so patients can feel at ease during their visit. He follows strict sanitization protocol, limits the number of patients in the office at a time, and closely follows pandemic guidelines recommended by the CDC, ADA, and OSHA. Keeping his patients and staff safe and healthy is his number one priority.
Those with decayed or missing teeth in Eden Prairie, MN can connect with Dr. Sanchez for a dental implant consultation. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.periowestmn.com or call 952-567-7457.
About the Periodontist
PerioWest is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients in Eden Prairie, MN and the Twin Cities areas. Dr. Andres R. Sanchez received his Certificate & Master's Degree in Periodontics from the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. He is a board-certified periodontist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology. In addition, Dr. Sanchez has been involved as a primary author in more than ten scientific papers published in major periodontal and implant dentistry journals. His associate, Dr. Eleni Voltidi is a prosthodontist who completed her Fellowship in Dental Oncology and Maxillofacial Prosthetics from the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. PerioWest provides state-of-the-art dental implant treatment, LANAP® laser therapy, and advanced periodontal care to Eden Prairie, MN and the Twin Cities areas. To learn more about Dr. Sanchez and the services provided at PerioWest, please visit the practice website at http://www.periowestmn.com or call 952-567-7457.
