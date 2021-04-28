EDINA, Minn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected periodontist, Dr. Andres Sanchez, provides the revolutionary PIEZOSURGERY® to Edina, MN. With this level of advanced technology, patients can receive extensive dental care, such as tooth extractions and sinus lifts, with a little discomfort and downtime. Dr. Sanchez utilizes the most advanced technology available in the industry today to help patients receive care as effectively and efficiently as possible.
PIEZOSURGERY is an advanced technology that uses ultrasonic vibrations to cut bone. This technology removes the need for sharp, painful instruments and creates a gentler experience for a variety of treatments, including tooth extraction. When a patient needs to remove a tooth due to pain or tooth decay, Dr. Sanchez uses PIEZOSURGERY to slowly cut away at the tooth and root until there is such little bone remaining that it is removed easily and virtually painlessly.
PIEZOSURGERY can also help prepare a mouth for dental implants. Once decayed teeth are removed, this creates an open space for Dr. Sanchez to place permanent, secure dental implants. Dental implants provide a stable, reliable solution to replace decayed or missing teeth. The implants consist of a titanium post, an abutment, and a dental crown or bridge. The titanium post acts like a tooth root, securing the crown to the jaw and stimulating the bone for healthy regeneration.
Keeping the mouth peak health is imperative for the body's overall health. Dr. Sanchez helps restore oral health, and therefore overall health, through these advanced protocols; removing decay from the mouth and replacing weak, broken, or missing teeth with strong dental implants. When the mouth is restored back to full oral health, a patient can eat a fully balanced diet once again and find a restored self-confidence.
Those looking for a gentle, minimally invasive solution to remove decayed teeth in Edina, MN can schedule a PIEZOSURGERY consultation with respected periodontist, Dr. Sanchez. To schedule an appointment for tooth extraction, sinus lifts, or dental implants, visit http://www.periowestmn.com or call 952-567-7457.
About the Periodontist
PerioWest is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients in Eden Prairie, MN and the Twin Cities areas. Dr. Andres R. Sanchez received his Certificate & Master's Degree in Periodontics from the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. He is a board-certified periodontist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology. In addition, Dr. Sanchez has been involved as a primary author in more than ten scientific papers published in major periodontal and implant dentistry journals. His associate, Dr. Eleni Voltidi is a prosthodontist who completed her Fellowship in Dental Oncology and Maxillofacial Prosthetics from the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. PerioWest provides state-of-the-art dental implant treatment, LANAP® laser therapy, and advanced periodontal care to Eden Prairie, MN and the Twin Cities areas. To learn more about Dr. Sanchez and the services provided at PerioWest, please visit the practice website at http://www.periowestmn.com or call 952-567-7457.
