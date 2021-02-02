DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jin Kim impresses the importance of oral health on his Diamond Bar, CA community. As a dual-board certified periodontist, Dr. Kim specializes in treating gum disease and other oral health issues that can lead to debilitating dental and whole-body conditions. Dr. Kim provides leading periodontal care backed by some of the most advanced technology in the industry. He now welcomes new patients for oral health care at his practices in both Diamond Bar, CA and Garden Grove, CA, with or without a referral.
The mouth is the entry point to the digestive and respiratory tracts. When harmful bacteria builds up within the mouth, it can spread throughout the body and cause disease. Research has linked oral health with whole-body concerns such as heart disease, pregnancy and birth complications, pneumonia, and diabetes. When oral health issues are left untreated, bacteria can build up within the mouth causing a higher risk for these systemic issues. However, when a patient seeks proper oral health care, bacteria can be removed and oral health restored, which can then strengthen the body overall.
At a time when health is on the forefront of everyone's mind, oral health can sometimes be overlooked. However, Dr. Kim believes that because of the systemic effects of gum disease and oral health issues, now more than ever, people should seek oral health care to keep their overall health in optimum condition. He provides advanced treatments to keep mouths healthy including LANAP® laser gum disease treatment and permanent dental implants.
LANAP is a minimally invasive laser treatment that eradicates unhealthy bacteria and gum tissue within the mouth. It also promotes healthy clotting which can enhance healing and prevent further infection. With LANAP, Dr. Kim can target disease-causing bacteria and restore oral health in less time than traditional alternatives. If gum disease has caused a patient to lose teeth or suffer from tooth decay, Dr. Kim can provide reliable and long-lasting dental implants. Dental implants are secured within the mouth and fit so comfortably, patients often forget they are there. Dr. Kim's dental implant patients frequently boast of more confidence because their smile looks natural and they are able to eat the foods they love again.
Those with oral health concerns in Diamond Bar and Garden Grove, CA, such as missing teeth or symptoms of gum disease, can connect with the highly experienced periodontist, Dr. Kim, for a consultation. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.drjinkim.com or call 909-860-9222 for the Diamond Bar location or 714-898-8757 for West Garden Grove.
About the Periodontist
Dr. Jin Kim is a periodontist dedicated to providing personalized dental care in Diamond Bar and Garden Grove, CA. Dr. Kim attended the University of Sydney Faculty of Dentistry before furthering his education with an advanced degree in pathology from the Medical School of the same University. Dr. Kim completed a periodontics and implant surgery residency at UCLA School of Dentistry and is board-certified by the American Board of Periodontology and the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. He is a past president of the Western Society of Periodontology and was also inducted to be a Fellow of the prestigious American College of Dentists and earned Fellowships in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Dr. Kim lectures and holds faculty positions at a number of universities including UCLA School of Dentistry and abroad. He has spoken at no less than 36 different countries across the globe as well as national and international academic and clinical associations and universities including the International Association of Dental Research, American Academy of Periodontology and Academy of Osseointegration. To learn more about Dr. Jin Kim and the services he offers, visit his website at http://www.drjinkim.com or call 909-860-9222 for the Diamond Bar location or 714-898-8757 for the West Garden Grove location to schedule an appointment.
Media Contact
Jenna Ksaibati, Progressive Dental Marketing, 727-286-6211, jenna@progressivedental.com
SOURCE Dr. Jin Kim